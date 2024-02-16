Home > Television > Reality TV > Teen Mom OG OG 'Teen Mom' Star Farrah Abraham Is Dating Someone, but Keeping His Identity a Secret Farrah Abraham's boyfriend got a vasectomy on Valentine's Day and had to sign a non-disclosure agreement to date her. He's "snipped and equipped." By Melissa Willets Feb. 16 2024, Published 10:29 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

At one point, Teen Mom and 16 & Pregnant alum Farrah Abraham lived her entire life in the spotlight, chronicling her teen years being a mom to daughter Sophia. Today, the mom of one is seemingly committed to keeping at least one aspect of her private life, well, private. Indeed, Farrah isn't revealing the identity of her boyfriend.

Instead, the former reality star is flaunting her relationship for her fans to see, but without sharing exactly who her man is. That said, here's what we know about Farrah Abraham's boyfriend.

So, who is Farrah Abraham dating?

Farrah has dropped several hints about who she is dating on Instagram. Recently, the OnlyFans star revealed that her man was getting a vasectomy for Valentine's Day.

"Best V-Day gift is getting a vasectomy,” she joked on Feb. 14, 2024. "It's a match," she added via her Stories. She also held up a shirt that said "snipped and equipped."

Farrah has reportedly been dating the same guy since late last year, first going Instagram official with the relationship around Thanksgiving 2023. Although she has shared videos and photos of her boyfriend, Farrah has been careful to film him from a distance or crop out his features so that the man can't be identified. We also don't know his name.

Farrah Abraham met her boyfriend on social media.

According to TMZ, the Teen Mom star met her current boyfriend via her OnlyFans page back in 2021. Then, they matched on a dating app and became exclusive as of November 2023.

The only details Farrah has chosen to release to the public are that her boyfriend isn't a public figure — so no, he isn't a fellow reality star — and that he works in tech, business sales, and marketing. Another interesting tidbit about her relationship with the unknown fella is that she asked him to sign a non-disclosure agreement. In other words, we won't be getting any info about the romance from Farrah's partner anytime soon.

Farrah Abraham has been burned by love in the past.

Farrah is likely being cautious with her new relationship after being burned previously by other men she has chosen to reveal to the public. Indeed, the reality star dated Mack Lovat in 2022, only to later share that he became "a monster" when he was around the press.

Likewise, when Farrah dated Aden Stay in 2018, she came to the following conclusion: “I need to watch whom I date as many men target me for my success. I’m focused on work right now between TV and film projects.”