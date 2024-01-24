The Real Reason Ex-'Teen Mom' Star Farrah Abraham Shut Down Her Frozen Yogurt Business
Farrah Abraham opened a froyo shop in 2016 — is the store still open now? Here's what happened to the business after Farrah left 'Teen Mom OG.'
MTV’s Teen Mom made its debut on network television in 2009 and introduced us to four teenage moms-to-be — Maci Bookhart (now McKinney), Amber Portwood, Catelynn Baltierra (formerly Lowell), and Farrah Abraham. Today, they’re all grown up.
Maci, Amber, and Catelynn stayed on the show for more than a dozen seasons. The trio even joined the cast of the series spinoff — Teen Mom: The Next Chapter.
Farrah, on the other hand, cut ties with the network after Season 8. Ahead of her exit from the show, Farrah opened up a frozen yogurt shop in Austin. However, her company went out of business in 2018. So, what happened to Farrah Abraham's froyo shop? Find out!
What happened to Farrah Abraham’s froyo shop? It closed in 2018.
Farrah opened her froyo shop — Fro Co — in 2016 on her 26th birthday.
In 2018, she was fired from Teen Mom after an intense showdown with producers. The same year, news broke that Fro Co was closing its doors.
A source told RadarOnline at the time: "All of the chairs are stacked up. It must have closed this week. I am thinking they went out of business."
The outlet also spoke to the reality star-turned-entrepreneur, who teased that we hadn’t seen the last of Fro Co.
“The two-year lease term ended so now I'm getting ready to sell Fro Co frozen yogurt in grocery store chains. I'm so excited that my established brand can go to next levels,” Farrah claimed.
The company stayed active on social media for a short while after the store closed but eventually went ghost. It seems like Fro Co is a thing of the past as Farrah has since gone on to pursue other business opportunities. So, what is Farrah doing now?
What is Farrah Abraham doing now?
Farrah may have quit reality TV, but she never stepped out of the spotlight. She has made guest appearances on Vivica A. Fox’s Face the Truth, MTV’s Ex on the Beach, and she even returned for an episode of Teen Mom: Family Reunion in 2022.
Farrah’s daughter, Sophia, makes frequent appearances on her page, garnering criticism in the comment section. While Farrah's dad makes a cameo or two on her page every now and then, there are no signs that she has reconciled with her mom since their falling out.
Speaking of relationships — Farrah has had trouble in the romance department in the past, but the ex-Teen Mom star seems to have found love again.
In late November 2023, Farrah hard-launched her relationship with a man that she met on OnlyFans — although, she hasn't revealed his identity yet. She even made him sign a non-disclosure agreement when they started dating (per TMZ.)
Farrah has also been in some trouble with the law. In 2022, she was arrested after assaulting a security guard in Los Angeles. She was convicted and sentenced to eight months of probation.
Outside of her personal life, Farrah is actively pursuing a comedy career. Her Instagram bio teases that a tour is coming “soon.”