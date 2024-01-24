Home > Television > Reality TV > Teen Mom OG The Real Reason Ex-'Teen Mom' Star Farrah Abraham Shut Down Her Frozen Yogurt Business Farrah Abraham opened a froyo shop in 2016 — is the store still open now? Here's what happened to the business after Farrah left 'Teen Mom OG.' By Pretty Honore Jan. 24 2024, Published 8:11 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

MTV’s Teen Mom made its debut on network television in 2009 and introduced us to four teenage moms-to-be — Maci Bookhart (now McKinney), Amber Portwood, Catelynn Baltierra (formerly Lowell), and Farrah Abraham. Today, they’re all grown up. Maci, Amber, and Catelynn stayed on the show for more than a dozen seasons. The trio even joined the cast of the series spinoff — Teen Mom: The Next Chapter.

Article continues below advertisement

Farrah, on the other hand, cut ties with the network after Season 8. Ahead of her exit from the show, Farrah opened up a frozen yogurt shop in Austin. However, her company went out of business in 2018. So, what happened to Farrah Abraham's froyo shop? Find out!

Source: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Debbie Durkin's ECOLUXE Lounge

Article continues below advertisement

What happened to Farrah Abraham’s froyo shop? It closed in 2018.

Farrah opened her froyo shop — Fro Co — in 2016 on her 26th birthday. In 2018, she was fired from Teen Mom after an intense showdown with producers. The same year, news broke that Fro Co was closing its doors. A source told RadarOnline at the time: "All of the chairs are stacked up. It must have closed this week. I am thinking they went out of business."

The outlet also spoke to the reality star-turned-entrepreneur, who teased that we hadn’t seen the last of Fro Co. “The two-year lease term ended so now I'm getting ready to sell Fro Co frozen yogurt in grocery store chains. I'm so excited that my established brand can go to next levels,” Farrah claimed.

Article continues below advertisement

The company stayed active on social media for a short while after the store closed but eventually went ghost. It seems like Fro Co is a thing of the past as Farrah has since gone on to pursue other business opportunities. So, what is Farrah doing now?

Article continues below advertisement

What is Farrah Abraham doing now?

Farrah may have quit reality TV, but she never stepped out of the spotlight. She has made guest appearances on Vivica A. Fox’s Face the Truth, MTV’s Ex on the Beach, and she even returned for an episode of Teen Mom: Family Reunion in 2022.

Farrah’s daughter, Sophia, makes frequent appearances on her page, garnering criticism in the comment section. While Farrah's dad makes a cameo or two on her page every now and then, there are no signs that she has reconciled with her mom since their falling out. Speaking of relationships — Farrah has had trouble in the romance department in the past, but the ex-Teen Mom star seems to have found love again.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Presley Ann/Getty Images for WE tv

In late November 2023, Farrah hard-launched her relationship with a man that she met on OnlyFans — although, she hasn't revealed his identity yet. She even made him sign a non-disclosure agreement when they started dating (per TMZ.)