Former ‘Teen Mom’ Star Ryan Edwards Has an Arrest Record That Goes Way Back

2023 has posed considerable legal trouble for Teen Mom OG alum Ryan Edwards. Following his slew of arrests, stints in rehab, and recent divorce filing, the 35-year-old former reality star’s situation has quickly deteriorated in recent months. And as many Teen Mom fans know, his arrest record is getting to be miles long.

Article continues below advertisement

Ryan’s defiance of the law is nothing new. He struggled with substance abuse while he was still on the show and, following his time as a regular cast member, he fell into legal trouble. Did you know Ryan's arrest record stems back to 2017? We have details on his past and present charges, from drug possession to restraining order violations.

Source: MTV

Article continues below advertisement

Ryan Edwards from ‘Teen Mom OG's arrest record began in 2017.

Spring 2017 is when the Teen Mom OG’s legal troubles began. On March 12, 2017, Ryan was arrested for heroin possession for the first time. According to Radar Online, there were “approximately 14 hypodermic needles, one of which was loaded with heroin,” in the reality star’s car at the time of his arrest. Authorities also found “two silver spoons with residue on them.”

One year later, in March 2018, Ryan got arrested for violating his probation after his initial arrest for heroin possession. That same year, in May, Teen Mom alum Maci Bookout and her husband, Taylor McKinney, filed an order of protection against Ryan Edwards, with whom Maci shares one child.

Article continues below advertisement

“He called me on Tuesday, March 20, 2018, and threatened to show up at my house and put a bullet in my head,” Taylor revealed in court documents obtained by Radar Online. "He has a history of drug abuse… He has also said he would show up at our son’s baseball game and confront us.” The couple and their two shared children received a two-year order of protection in May 2018. Then, in July 2018, Ryan violated his probation again and was taken into police custody.

Article continues below advertisement

‘Teen Mom OG’ star Ryan Edwards went to jail for heroin possession in 2019.

In January 2019, the Teen Mom alum spent time in jail for heroin possession and theft after two separate stints in rehab. According to TMZ, police arrested the reality star in December 2018 after failing to pay his $36 tab. And the heroin possession charge came from an outstanding warrant. Ryan was in jail until April 15, 2019.

Police granted Ryan Edwards’ wife, Mackenzie, an order of protection in 2023.

Source: MTV

In January 2023, Ryan accused his wife Mackenzie Edwards of cheating on social media on multiple occasions. Several weeks later, he allegedly posted a revealing photo of his wife and said, “If you guys have never seen a spineless sl-t, this is one.”

Article continues below advertisement

Mackenzie then reported her husband’s behavior to the authorities, and she was granted an order of protection. However, Ryan violated Mackenzie’s restraining order, and police arrested him. During Ryan’s arrest, he had drug paraphernalia and suspected narcotics on his person.