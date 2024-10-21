Jenelle Evans's 'Teen Mom' Comeback May Be Over (Again)

Since Teen Mom fans met Jenelle Evans during the MTV reality show's spinoff, Teen Mom 2, she's had no qualms about sharing all of the ups and downs of her life in front of the world. Throughout her time on reality TV, fans watched Jenelle raise her three kids and deal with several breakups, including splitting from her second husband, David Eason, in May 2024. She's also given viewers an inside look at her tumultuous relationships with her exes and her mother, Barbara Evans.

Most of Jenelle's drama between 2019 and 2024 played out on social media, as she was fired from the Teen Mom franchise in 2019. She returned in May with a full-time spot on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter. However, Jenelle's reality comeback may be short-lived, as her off-screen drama could be too much for MTV to handle — again. Let's dive into the latest tea on Jenelle's Teen Mom future and how fans feel about her possible second departure.

Was Jenelle Evans fired from 'Teen Mom' again?

Jenelle-iens (Jenelle's presumed fan base) can relax, at least for now. While Teen Mom: The Next Chapter has yet to start filming Season 3, so far, her place on the show remains. However, rumors began to swirl in October 2024 that Jenelle's personal life could effect if she's asked to film future seasons.

On Oct. 16, she revealed to CelebBuzz that she sent her ex-boyfriend Nathan Griffith's son, Kaiser, to live with Nathan's mother, Doris Davidson. In a statement to the outlet, Jenelle explained she wanted Kaiser to be closer to his father. While Jenelle's explanation isn't uncommon among co-parents, she caught flack by fans who pointed out that Nathan was sent to Las Vegas to spend time in a court-ordered intensive outpatient treatment program.

According to The Ashley's Reality Roundup, Jenelle received harsh critiques from fans that ultimately caused her to bring Kaiser back home from Doris. “The backlash she was getting for sending off Kaiser was getting to Jenelle big time,” a source told the outlet. “She had to go get him.”

Jenelle also had a digital squabble with Nathan's wife, May Oyola, regarding her son. She seemingly threw shade at May on her Instagram account by calling her "creepy" and including her as one of the "stalkers" using fake Instagram accounts to express concern about Kaiser's whereabouts. May clapped back in response by calling Jenelle a "pobrecita" (Poor Thing in Spanish) and a "mental mess" and followed up with a photo of Nathan with the caption, "I chose to be a ‘creepy wife’ instead of being a CREEPY MOM!”

Why was Jenelle Evans fired from 'Teen Mom' in 2019?

If Jenelle gets fired from Teen Mom: The Next Chapter due to her issues with Nathan's family, it wouldn't be the first time a man has cost the MTV star a bag. She was fired from Teen Mom 2 after MTV ended its relationship with her and David. Before their May 2024 separation, David shot and killed Jenelle's French bulldog after claiming the dog tried to attack their daughter, Ensley. David was ultimately fired in February 2018 for making homophobic and transphobic remarks on X (formerly Twitter).

However, his actions against Jenelle's dogs was enough for them to dissolve her contract and announced the firing in May 2019. "MTV ended its relationship with David Eason over a year ago in February 2018 and has not filmed any new episodes of Teen Mom 2 with him since,” the network said in a statement.