Fans Sign Petition to Remove Rylie From ‘Big Brother’ House Amid "Abusive" Behaviour

It doesn’t happen often, but every once in a while, Big Brother fans reach a breaking point. Something goes down in the house that’s so messy, so uncomfortable, that people feel like they can’t just sit back and watch quietly anymore. Season 27 has one of those moments — and his name is Rylie Jeffries.

Fans have officially branded Rylie the season’s villain, and not in the fun, “love to hate him” kind of way. His behavior toward fellow houseguest Katherine Woodman has people disturbed, and the fandom is sounding every alarm they can. In fact, the outrage has gotten so intense that more than 1,000 fans have signed a petition to remove Rylie from the Big Brother Season 27 house, calling him controlling, abusive, and flat-out dangerous.

The petition to remove Rylie from the 'Big Brother' Season 27 house cites controlling and abusive behavior as the reasoning.

Petitions circulating on MoveOn.org accuse Rylie of behavior that goes far beyond gameplay. Fans say he has blocked Katherine from leaving the couch, forced her to apologize for minor things, and repeatedly told her to “watch her attitude.” He’s also been caught on live feeds calling women a derogatory name more than once.

One clip that spread quickly across TikTok showed Rylie telling Katherine, “I’m being with you outside of this, whether you like it or not.” When she pushed back, he doubled down, insisting they weren’t breaking up and even promising marriage after the show. Fans immediately labeled the exchange “creepy” and “red flag behavior.”

Petition organizers put it bluntly: “While the potential for escalation to physical abuse is obviously concerning, Rylie is demonstrating emotional, mental, and verbal abusive behavior right now. Katherine is currently in danger because of this man’s actions.”

Katherine’s family has reportedly contacted production about Rylie’s behavior.

The fan petitions aren’t the only red flags. According to one petition on MoveOn.org, Katherine’s stepmom has directly contacted production to raise concerns about her safety in the house. Fans argue that CBS has a duty to intervene.

One petition supporter wrote, “Rylie’s gross behavior absolutely has no place being displayed on public television as something excusable or acceptable. Shame on you CBS for doing anything to convey otherwise.” Another comment called out the show’s apparent double standard: “We have already heard Katherine talk numerous times about Rylie angrily throwing things at her, this used to get players expelled so why is Rylie still in the game?”

Past allegations fuel calls for Rylie’s removal from the ‘Big Brother’ house.

The petitions also highlight issues from outside the house. Fans point to drama with a woman who says Rylie abandoned her while she was pregnant, per Instagram. Furthermore, The Sun reports he has been arrested multiple times for charges related to intoxication. Combined with what viewers are seeing on live feeds, the picture being painted is of someone who should not be in a confined, high-stress environment like the Big Brother house.

One supporter warned CBS to step in before it was too late. “He emotionally manipulates her, tries to isolate her from other people, and control her actions. This is emotional and mental abuse to a tee, beyond what is normalized in the Big Brother game. CBS could find themselves at the receiving end of a big lawsuit by not removing a player who has shown himself to be unwell towards women," they wrote.

For longtime Big Brother viewers, this isn’t new — villains and controversies have been part of the show’s DNA since the early seasons. Many fans, however, feel the line has been crossed with Katherine’s safety at risk and Rylie’s behavior going unchecked. Whether CBS listens or not, the petitions make one thing clear: for thousands of fans, Rylie has gone from contestant to liability, and they don’t want to keep watching him inside the Big Brother house.