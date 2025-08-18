Rylie Jeffries Allegedly Blocked His Baby Mama Before Going on ‘Big Brother 27' Rylie developed a showmance with Katherine Woodman on 'BB27.' By Elizabeth Randolph Published Aug. 18 2025, 4:02 p.m. ET Source: CBS

While Big Brother has enough drama during the competition, some of its contestants come in with their own baggage of drama. Since the series premiered on July 5, 2000, the show succesfully made several challengers into bonafide stars, as fans could relate to their off-camera lives and their reasons for putting themselves through the vulnerable game.

During Season 27 of Big Brother, Rylie Jeffries became one of the contestants fans were eager to watch. However, the Oklahoma-based bull rider's dirty laundry entered the chat early into the competition. Amid his budding romance with a fellow competitor, Rylie's baby mama drama surfaced on social media. Here's the scoop.

Source: CBS

'Big Brother' 27 contestant Rylie Jeffries's baby mama drama explained.

Rylie entered Big Brother 27 in July 2025. Soon after he made his debut, BB fans did what they do best: find all of his tea! On July 22, 2025, TikTok user Tommy Italiano posted a video that included a clip from the show, where Rylie receives a palm reading from fellow contestant Ava Pearl, where she told him he is predicted to have two children. He responds to the reading by asking if him having two kids would "f--k" his life up.

The TikToker added that Rylie was already expected to be a father "any day now," and mentioned that his alleged baby mama, Reagan, was expecting their first child together. Instagram fan account Big Brother Live claimed in July 2025 that Rylie "only cares about beer and chicks" and wasn't a fit father. Players Bio also reported that his baby mama accused him of blocking her in November 2024. Tommy Italiano's post confirmed the block happened, though Reagan reportedly confirmed on social media that she blocked him first.

"Baby, get your facts straight, NOT TRUE," she reportedly said on Tommy's screenshotted comment. "You literally have no idea that's so embarrassing. Yeah, he blocked me after I was continuously asking for help and he was telling me he wasn't an ATM. All he cares about is drinking and chasing girls, move right along with him."

@tommyitaliano_ Big Brother 27’s Rylie Jeffries baby mama drama explained. Who is Rylie’s baby mama? Raegan Watford Big Brother 27 is alleged to be the expecting mother of Rylie Jeffries. Video of Rylie talking about having kids and Ava predicting that Rylie will have 2 kids. Big Brother 27’s live feeds update. Rylie Jeffries arrest record and rap sheet #bb27 #greenscreenvideo #greenscreen #realitytv ♬ Epic News - DM Production

Rylie Jeffries's baby mama has her own drama.

According to screenshots of a court hearing between them in December 2024, obtained by Instagram fan account Big Brother Live, Reagan, whose full name was listed in the legal doc as Reagan Rene Vermillion, was in a custody battle with her ex-husband Kolton Wayne Vermillion, over her first child. Kolton filed an Emergency Temporary Order in favor of her ex, who claimed he witnessed "marks and severe bruising across the buttocks" after their son was in Reagan's care.

The legal doc suggested her former boyfriend was involved, though it's unclear if the ex was Rylie.

Fans signed a petition for Rylie to leave 'Big Brother 27.'

Rylie didn't confirm during his time on Big Brother that he was expecting a child. Amid the rumors, some fans begged for him to be removed, noting that he shouldn't be on a reality show with a baby on the way. However, others wanted him gone due to how he behaved with his "showmance" boo, Katherine Woodman.

After they connected on the show, Rylie said during a livestream that he saw him and Katherine getting married once the competition ended. Multiple fans also noticed him displaying several red flags, including insulting her and blocking her from getting off of a couch that they were both laying on.

According to a MoveOn.org petition to have him removed from the show, Katherine's parents reached out to production to end their relationship. As of this writing, the petition gained 737 out of 800 signatures.