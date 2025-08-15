The 'Biggest Loser' Trainers Have All Moved on from the Show — Here's Where They Are Now One trainer felt hurt when they were cold-shouldered by another following a serious health issue in 2017. By Ivy Griffith Published Aug. 15 2025, 4:20 p.m. ET Source: Netflix

From 2004 to 2016, reality television included a series called The Biggest Loser. The series brought overweight people together with a team of professionals to guide them through a rapid weight-loss program that was measured in successes and failures.

Article continues below advertisement

A 2025 Netflix documentary titled Fit for TV: The Reality Behind the Biggest Loser explored the feelings of contestants and trainers who once starred in the show, looking back at the ups and downs of the series. Some people complained of dangerous practices and feeling like they were there to be mocked, while others thanked the show for saving their lives. But what happened to the trainers who starred on the show, and where are they now? Here's the scoop.

Source: Netflix Bob Harper speaks on 'Fit for TV: The Reality Behind the Biggest Loser'

Article continues below advertisement

Jillian Michaels went on to become a best-selling author.

Jillian Michaels was once the face of the fitness world. Both as a trainer on The Biggest Loser and as a fitness pro who partnered with a number of high-profile brands, she was known by anyone who wanted to get fit. So where is she now? Jillian often criticized the way she was portrayed on the show, at times appearing overly harsh to her clients and often being accused of being "cold."

The trainer has since spoken out against that image, cautioning that the show never revealed the true relationship she shared with her clients, according to The Mirror. These days, she's still partnering with brands and pursuing the fitness lifestyle, but she lives a little less directly in the television spotlight. She runs her Keepin' it Real podcast on YouTube, and runs a fitness app.

Article continues below advertisement

Kim Lyons stayed in the fitness spotlight as well.

Trainer Kim Lyons works as a trainer, but she was best known in her role as host of The Biggest Loser. These days, she's doing what she knows best and combining her fitness and media know-how to be a fitness influencer. She also works in health technology development, coming up with new solutions to help people get and stay healthy. On Instagram, you can follow her fitness journey.

Bob Harper went on to do CrossFit.

Bob Harper was perhaps the softer and gentler trainer, with always-perfect hair and a number of tattoos. In the years since The Biggest Loser, he pursued his passion for CrossFit. In 2017, he suffered a heart attack and spoke out about how he was hurt when Jillian never reached out to him after news broke about the event (via People).

Article continues below advertisement

While they weren't besties, Bob said, he was still hurt by the fact that she never said anything to him, despite knowing that other trainers from the show did. Even without Jillian's friendship, Bob seems to be doing well for himself and can be seen on Instagram promoting what his bio says is, "All things health and wellness," as well as showing off his photography business.

Dolvett Quince spends his time motivating people.

Article continues below advertisement

On The Biggest Loser, Dolvett Quince was the middle ground between a tough-as-nails Jillian Michaels approach and a kinder Bob Harper approach. Since leaving the show, Dolvett has continued his efforts in promoting fitness and wellness. These days, he also works in motivational influencing. His Instagram bio calls him a "self development coach, author, movement expert, entrepreneur."