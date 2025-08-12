Joe Ghattas's Unique Business Makes Him the Perfect Host for Discovery Channel's New Show, 'Truck Dynasty' 'Truck Dynasty' will take audiences on a wild ride that will feature unexpected guests right out of the gate. By Diego Peralta Published Aug. 12 2025, 3:12 p.m. ET Source: YouTube/ @SoFlo Customs

A new star is trying to take over reality television. Discovery Channel is looking to make a statement in the summer of 2025 thanks to the launch of Truck Dynasty. The program takes audiences into an exciting concept that has the potential to join the network's biggest reality titles as yet another television landmark. The show promises to turn regular trucks into "the loudest, most coveted, and eye-catching custom creations around."

Article continues below advertisement

Every great reality television series needs its host. Discovery features Joe Ghattas as the star of Truck Dynasty, but who is the mysterious man who will attempt to make his business thrive every other Tuesday? Here's what we know about Joe Ghattas and how what he does for a living could keep Truck Dynasty on the air in the future.

Article continues below advertisement

Who is Joe Ghattas?

Joe Ghattas is the owner of Apocalypse Manufacturing. The company's goal is to provide its clients with the best custom trucks on the market. It could be hard to understand how a mechanic business could get enough attention from the media in order to justify the production of Truck Dynasty. The answer is found in Apocalypse Manufacturing's client list.

Joe Ghattas doesn't fix vehicles for just anyone. The company's official website says their following includes "hardcore enthusiasts, world-famous rappers, sports superstars, and elite supermodels." Guy Fieri and Shaquille O'Neal are some of the people who will appear on the show.

Article continues below advertisement

When taking into account how many famous people come to Joe Ghattas to get the truck they want, it's easy to understand why Discovery Channel was excited to take a chance on the concept. Time will tell if Truck Dynasty will become the network's next reality hit, or if the company will be forced to invest time and effort into a different idea.

Article continues below advertisement

Joe Ghattas's crew is ready to take on any challenge.

Joe Ghattas won't be facing the challenges depicted in Truck Dynasty alone. His wife, Ashley, works as the co-owner of the company. The first trailer for the series gave audiences a sneak peek into how the dynamic between the couple actually works. Joe is in charge of the mechanic side of the business, including coming up with the designs for the vehicles and their construction. Ashley finds innovative ways to sell the final products.