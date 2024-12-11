Mysterious "Car-Sized" Drones Have Been Flying Over New Jersey for Weeks — What's Going On? Amid the ongoing investigations, federal and state officials claim the drones pose no threat to New Jersey residents. By Allison DeGrushe Published Dec. 11 2024, 11:29 a.m. ET Source: X / @RonyVernet

If you thought 2024 couldn't get any stranger — or even a little frightening — think again! Over the past few weeks, seemingly just before Thanksgiving, New Jersey residents have reported a constant stream of large drones flying over different parts of the state.

The first sightings were reported in Morris County, located in the northwest corner of New Jersey. According to the Asbury Park Press, some eyewitnesses have described the drones as "car-sized" and say they tend to appear around dusk, just as the sun begins to set. So, what's happening here? Why are drones flying over New Jersey? Here's everything we know so far about the unnerving situation.

Why are drones flying over N.J.?

At the time of writing, it's unknown why drones are flying over New Jersey — and it's leaving residents frustrated and on edge. What started as isolated reports in Morris County has since spread to other areas, including Sussex, Somerset, Warren, and even parts of South Jersey and the Jersey Shore.

While it's also unknown who is piloting the drones or why they're flying over the state, these strange occurrences have been reported for weeks, prompting the attention of local law enforcement and the FBI. Despite the ongoing investigations, officials at both the state and federal levels have expressed frustration with the lack of answers.

The drones over NJ should be the number one national story on every news outlet right now.

It’s inconceivable that the military does not know what is happening with these drones in New Jersey.

And the fact that they do know, and are not saying, is frankly terrifying.#NJDRONES — Colin Broderick 🎥 (@colin_broderick) December 11, 2024 Source: twitter

On Tuesday, December 10, during a congressional hearing, U.S. Rep. Tony Gonzalez (R-Texas) voiced his disbelief, asking, "You're telling me we don't know what the hell these drones in New Jersey are?" FBI assistant director Robert Wheeler Jr. responded, "That's correct." Gonzalez's response was blunt: "That's crazy. That's madness."

The questioning continued with another Texas congressman, Rep. August Pfluger, who emphasized the seriousness of the situation: "The threat is real," he stated before opening the discussion by asking, "What is going on in New Jersey?"

"The bureau is actively investigating the unexplained sighting of drone activity over that part of New Jersey, including proximity to sensitive sites and areas of concern," Wheeler disclosed. "We do not attribute that to an individual or group yet. I don't have an answer of who's responsible ... but we're actively investigating."

Despite receiving over 3,000 public reports through a recently established tip line, the investigators have not made any breakthroughs. When asked whether public safety was at risk, Wheeler acknowledged the uncertainty, stating, "There's nothing that is known that would lead me to say that. But we just don't know. And that's the concerning part of it."

Nevertheless, some officials, including Governor Phil Murphy, have reassured the public that there is no known threat to safety. However, Gov. Murphy recently acknowledged the growing frustration, particularly after 49 drone sightings were reported on December 8, mostly in Hunterdon County. The governor remarked per The Associated Press, "This is something we're taking deadly seriously. I don't blame people for being frustrated."

My office has been in communication with Governor Murphy's office and our federal agency partners. While the drones currently pose no known threat to the public, my team and I will continue to monitor the situation closely. — Sen. Cory Booker (@SenBooker) December 10, 2024

The initial concerns were partly triggered by the drones' proximity to sensitive sites like the Picatinny Arsenal, a U.S. military research and manufacturing facility, as well as President-elect Donald Trump’s golf course in Bedminster.