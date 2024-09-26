Home > Television Jessica Chobot Teases Potential New Show on Discovery: "It’s the Weird S--t That I Love" "Looking forward to telling folks about the new project!" By Elissa Noblitt Published Sept. 26 2024, 10:56 a.m. ET Source: instagram/@Jessica_Chobot

Fans of Discovery's hit paranormal investigation show Expedition X were gutted when fan-favorite host Jessica Chobot departed unexpectedly before the premiere of Season 8. The series vet was replaced by newcomer Heather Amaro, and while she filled the role just fine, fans of Jessica were left feeling unsatisfied in her absence.

However, following her leave from the show, Jessica announced that she'd be working on a new, independent project with Discovery, the details of which she couldn't share at the time. Now, the self-proclaimed "weirdo" — per her Instagram bio — has given fans a few sneak peeks on the photo platform. Here's what we know.



Jessica Chobot teases new, spooky show on Discovery.

Jessica officially addressed her departure from Expedition X in an Instagram post on Aug. 14, in which she wished her co-stars and replacement host good luck for the season: "In honor of tonight’s EXX premiere, I wanted to give you this quick update," she said. "To start it off, I want to wish a great season to @PhilTorres, @heatherAamaro, and the rest of the EXX crew."

"To those who are asking why I’m not on this season, I’m working on something new with Discovery," she shared. And though she was unable to give many details, she did have this to say: "It’s the weird s--t that I love, mixed with other weird s--t that I love! The perfect combo."

After that, fans didn't have to wait long for a sneak preview of Jessica's new project. On Aug. 28, she posted a photo carousel that included a snap of herself standing in front of a vintage motel sign and another of her hiking boots on the ground. In the caption, she said, "There’s very few things that I enjoy more than a weird 1950s diner, stuck in that specific spot of existence for so long that it almost becomes a portal in between time and space."

She continued, "Nothing more, that is, except for that one lone, in-the-middle-of-nowhere motel. The one where every door leads to a different universe." According to the location tag, the shots were taken somewhere in California. When asked by a fan if the photos had anything to do with her new project, Jessica confirmed: "Yep!"

Following that post, she shared a series of others including the hashtags #Explore and #Adventure, leading folks to believe that they were additional sneak peeks at the creation of the project. Then, on Sept. 10, she confirmed that the mystery project was finished filming: "That’s a wrap! Looking forward to telling folks about the new project!"

That's the last that Jessica has shared about her new endeavor, and fans are waiting with bated breath to find out exactly what she's been working on.