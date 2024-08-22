Home > Television > Reality TV Is 'Expedition X' Real? Here's What We Know About the Discovery Channel Show Is 'Expedition X' real? We did some digging so you don't have to! By D.M. Published Aug. 22 2024, 6:20 p.m. ET Source: Discovery Channel

For fans of unexplained mysterious and weird occurrences, Expedition X is the perfect show. The Discovery Channel show, which features a team led by explorer Josh Gates and scientist Phil Torres, dives deep into phenomena around the world. Expedition X is a spinoff of the popular series Expedition Unknown, which also stars Josh. However, Expedition Unknown focuses more on historical mysteries and treasure hunts. Meanwhile, Expedition X takes a different approach, exploring the paranormal and the unknown.

Article continues below advertisement

The show's format involves the team traveling to remote locations, interviewing witnesses, and conducting scientific experiments to uncover the truth behind various legends and myths. But as the popularity of the show grows, some fans have become skeptical about the authenticity of the items featured. We did some digging, with hopes of trying to determine if Expedition X is real.

Article continues below advertisement

Is ’Expedition X’ real?

One of the biggest debates among viewers is whether the events depicted on Expedition X are real or staged for entertainment purposes. The show presents itself as a reality-based series, with the team conducting on-the-ground investigations and using scientific tools to gather evidence. However, like many television programs, Expedition X is edited to create a compelling narrative. This can sometimes blur the line between reality and entertainment.

Article continues below advertisement

Some argue that the show's dramatic reenactments, suspenseful music, and cliffhanger endings are designed to keep viewers engaged rather than provide a purely scientific analysis. Additionally, some skeptics question the authenticity of the evidence presented on the show, suggesting that certain scenes might be exaggerated.

After watching the series, some viewers are convinced that the supernatural occurrences are authentic. However, others are having a hard time believing Expedition X is real. “Just watched Expedition X, possibly one of the worst ‘real’ programmes I’ve ever seen,” a viewer tweeted. While another added, “I'm telling all you paranormal show lovers Expedition X on Discovery Channel is so good lately, tonight's about finding a real witch, it's pretty scary.”

Article continues below advertisement

There was a cast switch-up on ‘Expedition X’ and fans are not happy with the change.

When Expedition X premeired in 2020, it was hosted by Josh Gates, Phil Torres, and Jessica Chobot. However, when Season 8 premiered in August, there was a new face in the bunch. Jessica was replaced by internet personality Heather Amaro, without any explanation. The move upset longtime fans of the show, who have been demanding answers for the sudden change. “I'm watching Expedition X without Jessica and it's just painful. Why is Josh acting like he is?” a fan asked.