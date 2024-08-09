Home > Television > Reality TV The Mystery of Jessica Chobot: What Happened to the 'Expedition X' Star? An unexplained departure have left fans of 'Expedition X' in shock -- here's what happened to Jessica Chobot. By D.M. Published Aug. 9 2024, 10:00 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

The paranormal reality TV show Expedition X is back, and it's promising to be more thrilling and mysterious than ever. Now in its eighth season, Expedition X has continued to evolve, with each episode blending science, skepticism, and exploration. From unexplainable natural phenomena to haunted locations, the show tackles the most baffling cases around the world.

However, Jessica Chobot is now missing from the bunch. Jessica has been a part of the show since its inception in 2020, hosting alongside Josh Gates and Phil Torres. Her depature has left a hole in the hearts of fans, as many are wondering what if she will ever return to her ghoul-hunting ways. Here is what we know about Jessica’s exit and her plans for the future.

Jessica Chobot poses for photo on Instagram

Fans of ‘Expedition X’ are demanding an explanation for Jessica Chobot’s exit.

The fanbase for Expedition X has been growing steadily, with viewers praising the show for its balance of entertainment and education. Jessica was a key part of this formula. The longtime host and entertainer became a fan favorite during her stint on the Discovery series, and her exit is apparent. Jessica is noticeably missing from the trailer for Season 8. Instead, paranormal investigator, Heather Amaro, has been added to the fold.

Jessica Chobot poses for photo on Instagram

Jessica has not explicitly commented on her departure. However, her Instagram bio states that she hosted Expedition X during “Season 1 – 7,” with no mention of Season 8. Additionally, Jessica has not shared the trailer for the new season of the show, and she has not posted any photos from the set. And while it’s unclear what prompted her exit, Jessica has since unfollowed Josh on Instagram – leaving some to believe there is tension between the two.

Meanwhile, Heather has confirmed her involvement in the show. “It’s a dream come true and an adventure of a lifetime to join the #ExpeditionX team,” Heather wrote. “It’s been a seriously wild ride, and I can’t wait for yall to see what we discover!” Included in Heather’s post is a string of photos from Season 8 of the show, indicating that Heather will be a permanent fixture in the series.

What is Jessica Chobot up to now?

Jessica Chobot appears to be enjoying her time away from Expedition X. It is currently unclear if she will ever return to the popular paranormal series, but the internet personality is keeping busy. She is very active on social media, sharing photos from her own creepy adventures with her 245,000 Instagram followers. Additionally, Jessica has continued producing her Bizarre Estate Resurrected podcast. The monthly series takes a deeper look at “the world of the paranormal, weird and macabre.”