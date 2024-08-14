Home > Television > Reality TV There's Jessica Chobot and Josh Gates Drama as She Leaves 'Expedition X' "I want to wish a great season to @PhilTorres, @heatherAamaro & the rest of the EXX crew," Jessica said on Instagram. By Melissa Willets Published Aug. 14 2024, 6:06 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Fans were crushed to learn that longtime host Jessica Chobot would no longer be appearing on the Discovery show Expedition X. With its eighth season premiering on Aug. 14, 2024, Jessica has been replaced by another female host named Heather Amaro.

Meanwhile, Josh Gates and Phil Torres, who hosted with Jessica since 2020, are continuing on their paranormal journey without the popular star by their side. And there's reportedly drama between Jessica and Josh. What's going on? Here's what we know.

So, what is the drama between former colleagues Jessica Chobot and Josh Gates?

Fans first began speculating that Jessica would not join Expedition X for Season 8 after the end of the seventh season of the popular mystery series. Indeed, her X bio states that she was a host for Seasons 1–7.

Over on Instagram, her bio also intimates that she is no longer hosting the show alongside Josh and company. And, ouch, in a post shared on the day of the premiere, she wished Phil and Heather luck on the eighth season of the show, but not Josh.

"I want to wish a great season to @PhilTorres, @heatherAamaro & the rest of the EXX crew," Jessica captioned a photo of herself on vacation. "And to those who are asking why I’m not on this season, I’m working on something new with Discovery," she added. "Can’t wait to share the details about this new adventure soon!"

Phil commented on the post, writing, "You da best Jess. Excited to see what’s next for you! But don’t forget for the next ghost you see: It’s probably just an owl or a bat."

Josh Gates hasn't commented on the Jessica Chobot drama.

Making matters even more suspicious is that Jessica unfollowed Josh on the popular photo-sharing platform. For his part, Josh is staying mum on what may or may not have gone between him and Jessica while promoting the new season of the series. It does appear, however, that he is still following Jessica on Instagram as of this writing. To be fair, Jessica hasn't exactly called Josh out either, but clearly there is some bad blood there

For its part, Discovery has not commented on any behind-the-scenes drama, only choosing to focus on the content of the upcoming season. Based on a press release, the first episode definitely sounds quite intriguing.

"In the season opener, Josh Gates joins Torres and Amaro in West Virginia for a two-part investigation at one of the most haunted buildings in America: Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum, a sprawling abandoned psychiatric hospital with a tragic history and countless reports of paranormal activity," the release says.

It goes on to say, "During the chilling investigation, they discover shocking secrets from the asylum’s sinister past and battle frightening forces beyond our understanding."