Hector Martinez Left 'Dr. Jeff: Rocky Mountain Vet,' but Where Did He Go? Hector Martinez left the show back in 2019. By Joseph Allen Published Aug. 11 2025, 2:36 p.m. ET Source: X/@HectorM51291588

If you've ever found yourself watching some Animal Planet, you might have stumbled upon more than one episode of Dr. Jeff: Rocky Mountain Vet, which has been on the channel since 2015. In the show, we follow Dr. Jeff as he tackles a variety of unusual cases in the Rocky Mountains.

For much of the show's early run, he was joined by Hector Martinez, a veterinary assistant who was a colorful personality and helped Dr. Jeff handle the show's variety of cases. Hector left the show in 2019, though, and many want to know what happened to him. Here's what we know.

Source: X/@HectorM51291588

What happened to Hector on 'Dr. Jeff: Rocky Mountain Vet'?

Hector doesn't appear to have any active social media accounts that have been updated since 2018, so it's difficult to know for sure what he's up to today. What some on the internet have claimed, though, is that Hector left the show to open his own grooming business. That business, which is mobile, is called Hector's Mobile Pet Spa, although there's not much concrete information about the business.

If Hector did start his own business, then it seems like he just decided to start caring for animals in a different way. We don't have much information on why he might have made the move, or whether he was happy working for Dr. Jeff. It's possible that he wanted to work for himself, and while he was popular with some fans, it's unlikely that his work on the show was netting him much revenue.

Dr. Jeff still works out of Planned Pethood International.

Although there's not much information online about what happened to Hector, we know more about what his old boss has been up to. Dr. Jeff is still working with Planned Pethood International, and it seems that his work to treat animals in a variety of unusual ways has continued in the years since Hector left his employ and the show more generally.

Senior dogs need special care. RT if you'll be watching an all-new #DrJeff pic.twitter.com/scijvqnSIV — Animal Planet (@AnimalPlanet) February 12, 2017

The latest update on Planned Pethood International's website also makes it clear that Dr. Jeff is trying to expand his humane offerings as much as possible. "Dr. Jeff Young has spent over 30 years fighting for animals that the world too often forgets," the page reads. "Through his work at Planned Pethood International, he's treated tens of thousands of animals, often at little or no cost to their families. His philosophy is simple: every life matters, and every animal deserves a chance."

"Planned Pethood International has become one with Intermountain Humane, and Dr. Jeff is now building a new IMH shelter at the site of PPI," the page continues. "This will be more than just a shelter — it will be a safe haven for neglected, abandoned, and abused animals who deserve better. But to make it a reality, we need your help."