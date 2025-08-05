Did the FV Titan Explorer Sink on the 'Deadliest Catch'? — Here's What We Know The Season 21 premiere aired on Aug. 1 on the Discovery Channel. By Niko Mann Published Aug. 5 2025, 1:48 p.m. ET Source: YouTube / Discovery TV

Fans of the Alaska king crab fishing show Deadliest Catch are wondering if one of the boats used on the program, the FV Titan Explorer, sank after its captain, Jake Anderson, discovered an ammonia leak onboard during the Season 21 premiere.

The premiere ended on a cliffhanger as the fishermen battled the dangerous waves of the Berning Sea in the dead of night, and Jake ordered the crew to abandon ship after finding the leak. So, did the FV Titan Explorer sink?

Source: YouTube / Discovery TV

Did the FV Titan Explorer sink?

No, the FV Titan Explorer did not sink on Deadliest Catch. During the Season 21 premiere, Captain Jake Anderson noticed an ammonia leak onboard and exclaimed, "It's ammonia. Ammonia Leak! ... Abandon ship,” per Discovery TV. Jake and the crew were around 385 miles away from the Dutch Harbor on Amaknak Island in Unalaska, Alaska, when Jake and his crew noticed the smell of ammonia onboard, per The High Point Enterprise.

The crew was already struggling as they faced 100-mile wind gusts while navigating the dark sea. They also had $5000 worth of king crab onboard, and Jake was hoping to pay for the new vessel with the profits. The ammonia leak was dangerous because leaking vapors can spread throughout the vessel and cause an explosion. "If that ammonia catches one spark, we're done," said Jake.

The captain had to shut off the vessel's power, and the crew was sitting in the dark when the water began flooding the boat before he ordered the crew to abandon ship. "With engine power lost and water flooding in, staying on board wasn't an option," noted another clip.

Captain Sig Hansen spoke about the incident in an interview with People and said everything changed once he heard the news about Jake and his crew. "When we heard that they were in the water, I mean, that changes everything,” he said. "As a fisherman, when you're out in the middle of nowhere and you hear your friends are in the water, you go running, you do what you can to save them."

Thank goodness, all the crew were picked up by vessels fishing nearby. Unfortunately, it seems that fans of the show were upset by what they called "fake drama" displayed in the trailer for the season premiere, according to Reddit via TV Insider.

"F this fake drama,” wrote one Redditor. "What an awful first episode. The fake arguments, the fake meetings, the oddly performative prayer moment… just an awful thing. Producers have been shifting more towards the fake drama for a while, but this season is just too much. I’m pretty much done with the show. Sucks. A good show ruined."