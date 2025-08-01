Why Did ‘Deadliest Catch’ Move to Fridays? The “Graveyard” Timeslot Might Be a Bad Sign 'Deadliest Catch' fans have been used to watching the series on Tuesdays since it aired in 2005. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Aug. 1 2025, 4:54 p.m. ET Source: Discovery

There’s still so much we haven’t seen from the hit Discovery Channel series, Deadliest Catch. Based on its trailer, the show’s groundbreaking 21st season has plenty in store for fans, including the return of some of its most familiar faces, Keith Colburn, Sig Hansen, Jonathan Hillstrand, Steve “Harley” Davidson, Rick Shelford, Sophia “Bob” Nielsen, and Jake Anderson.

While Deadliest Catch may have a similar rhythm as previous seasons, Discovery shook up one significant element. Season 21 airs on Friday, Aug. 1, and will air new episodes on Fridays instead of its usual Tuesday timeslot. So, what caused the switch-up? Here’s everything to know.

Why is ‘Deadliest Catch’ airing on Fridays now?

Discovery announced Deadliest Catch’s airtime change ahead of the Season 21 premiere. Neither the network nor the show’s production studio, Original Productions, has explained why the show moved to Fridays for the new season. Deadliest Catch’s creator, EP, Thom Beers, also didn’t share what led to the decision. The show’s return was officially confirmed in June 2025, along with the season’s description, noting it will have a “gold rush” theme.

“To claim their share of the billion-dollar bounty, captains and crews must brave unforgiving 50-foot seas to reach abandoned Adak Island, venturing farther west than anyone has dared in over 30 years and beyond the bounds of rescue,” a description says. “Navigating through unfamiliar territory to secure the lucrative haul, the crews face extreme conditions and major ship malfunctions that put them in serious life-threatening situations, leaving the fleet at the mercy of the tumultuous western Bering Sea.”

Is ‘Deadliest Catch’ ending after Season 21?

While Deadliest Catch’s stars and producers haven’t raised any concerns regarding the show’s future, several fans feel the show’s transition from Tuesdays to Fridays is a major red flag. Multiple Redditors theorized that Season 21 could be its last, and Discovery could be making space for a new show to replace its timeslot.

“Friday night is the graveyard these days,” one viewer said in a Reddit thread. “It probably means this is the end of the show.” “They know the viewership base, if it does well enough, it takes a dead slot that they don't have to fill with anything else,” another fan explained. “If it slips, then they have an excuse not to continue.”

