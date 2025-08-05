Here's Why People Think Larsa Pippen Is a Trump Supporter "Of course they got your a-- watching the Trump rally on your phone!" — Bowen Yang By Jennifer Farrington Published Aug. 5 2025, 1:05 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@larsapippen;Mega

Many love her, many dislike her, and some just love to hate-watch her, but regardless of how you feel, Larsa Pippen is undeniably a headliner on The Real Housewives of Miami thanks to her decades-long relationship with NBA legend Scottie Pippen and her ability to keep things entertaining. However, she appeared to have struck a nerve with some fans when alleged receipts began circulating that suggested she’s a Donald Trump supporter.

“I didn’t know Larsa Pippen is a Trump supporter. Just unfollowed the entire Pippen family,” one former fan posted on X (formerly Twitter). Whether you’re Team Larsa or not, you’re probably wondering how true the claims are and what kind of receipts are out there to back them up. Here’s what we’ve uncovered, along with what Larsa herself had to say.

Is Larsa Pippen a Trump supporter?

Larsa Pippen hasn’t come right out and admitted that she’s a Trump supporter, or a “Trumpie,” as many have dubbed those in favor of the president, but there are a few signs that suggest she might be standing on his side of the political fence.

Back in July 2024, after the attempted assassination of Trump during a campaign event, where he was left with a bloody ear, Larsa reportedly shared the now-iconic photo of Trump with blood splattered on his cheek and his fist raised in the air to her Instagram Story, according to Reality Blurb!. She tagged @realdonaldtrump and included “2024” next to it.

While even non-supporters may have felt some level of relief that Trump survived the assassination attempt, it’s widely assumed that only his supporters would post about him in that way on social media, especially using that particular image.

That single Instagram Story didn’t just draw some negative attention; it also prompted a number of users to unfollow the Pippen family altogether. “More reasons to hate Larsa Pippen, check her Insta story (I refuse to post the picture). Spoiler alert: She’s a Trump supporter,” one person wrote on X after seeing the image firsthand.

More reasons to hate Larsa Pippen - check her insta story (I refuse to post the picture) - spoiler alert she’s a Trump supporter — Dick Grayson (@ETKevinsMind) July 14, 2024

Bowen Yang also called Larsa Pippen out for being a Trump supporter.

Aside from her Trump-related post on Instagram Stories, Larsa was also called out by Saturday Night Live (SNL) star Bowen Yang during an August 2025 episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen for being a Trump supporter.

Not only did he call her out for skipping the LGBTQ+ gala that honored Karamo, but he also brought up the fact that she was caught watching a Trump rally on her phone. “At least you took the guesswork out of it for us. We’ve known your number for years. You’re a monster,” Bowen said. The clip of Bowen going off on Larsa was shared to the show’s official Instagram page and quickly caught her attention.