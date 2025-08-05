Distractify
Home > Television > Reality TV > Bravo > The Real Housewives of Miami

Here's Why People Think Larsa Pippen Is a Trump Supporter

"Of course they got your a-- watching the Trump rally on your phone!" — Bowen Yang

By

Published Aug. 5 2025, 1:05 p.m. ET

Is Larsa Pippen a Trump Supporter? What Her Actions Suggest
Source: Instagram/@larsapippen;Mega

Many love her, many dislike her, and some just love to hate-watch her, but regardless of how you feel, Larsa Pippen is undeniably a headliner on The Real Housewives of Miami thanks to her decades-long relationship with NBA legend Scottie Pippen and her ability to keep things entertaining. However, she appeared to have struck a nerve with some fans when alleged receipts began circulating that suggested she’s a Donald Trump supporter.

Article continues below advertisement

“I didn’t know Larsa Pippen is a Trump supporter. Just unfollowed the entire Pippen family,” one former fan posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Whether you’re Team Larsa or not, you’re probably wondering how true the claims are and what kind of receipts are out there to back them up. Here’s what we’ve uncovered, along with what Larsa herself had to say.

Is Larsa Pippen a Trump supporter?

Larsa Pippen posting in a Fashion Nova gown.
Source: Instagram/@larsapippen

Larsa Pippen hasn’t come right out and admitted that she’s a Trump supporter, or a “Trumpie,” as many have dubbed those in favor of the president, but there are a few signs that suggest she might be standing on his side of the political fence.

Article continues below advertisement

Back in July 2024, after the attempted assassination of Trump during a campaign event, where he was left with a bloody ear, Larsa reportedly shared the now-iconic photo of Trump with blood splattered on his cheek and his fist raised in the air to her Instagram Story, according to Reality Blurb!. She tagged @realdonaldtrump and included “2024” next to it.

Article continues below advertisement

While even non-supporters may have felt some level of relief that Trump survived the assassination attempt, it’s widely assumed that only his supporters would post about him in that way on social media, especially using that particular image.

That single Instagram Story didn’t just draw some negative attention; it also prompted a number of users to unfollow the Pippen family altogether. “More reasons to hate Larsa Pippen, check her Insta story (I refuse to post the picture). Spoiler alert: She’s a Trump supporter,” one person wrote on X after seeing the image firsthand.

Article continues below advertisement

Bowen Yang also called Larsa Pippen out for being a Trump supporter.

Aside from her Trump-related post on Instagram Stories, Larsa was also called out by Saturday Night Live (SNL) star Bowen Yang during an August 2025 episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen for being a Trump supporter.

Article continues below advertisement

Not only did he call her out for skipping the LGBTQ+ gala that honored Karamo, but he also brought up the fact that she was caught watching a Trump rally on her phone. “At least you took the guesswork out of it for us. We’ve known your number for years. You’re a monster,” Bowen said.

The clip of Bowen going off on Larsa was shared to the show’s official Instagram page and quickly caught her attention.

She responded to both of his comments, saying, “I had a previous commitment, and I like to show up when I’ve committed. The Trump rally was trending, and yes, I like to know what’s happening.” She also added, “I hate your shirt @fayedunaway,” tagging Bowen’s Instagram handle.

While Larsa claimed she was only watching the Trump rally to stay informed, many fans are convinced she’s actually a supporter.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

'RHOM' Star Larsa Pippen Talks Keeping Jeff Coby Relationship Private (EXCLUSIVE)

Exploring Larsa Pippen's Lavish Lifestyle and Jaw-Dropping Net Worth

Larsa Pippa Shares Update on Her Years-Long Feud With Kim Kardashian (EXCLUSIVE)

Latest The Real Housewives of Miami News and Updates

    About Distractify

    About UsPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCASitemap

    Connect with Distractify

    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to InstagramContact us by Email

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    Distractify Logo

    © Copyright 2025 Engrost, Inc. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.