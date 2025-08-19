Here Are the Instagrams of the 'Are You My First?' Cast Members, So You Can Follow Along They all have one major thing in common: they're virgins. By Ivy Griffith Published Aug. 19 2025, 5:47 p.m. ET Source: Hulu

For many people, the idea of "saving themselves" for marriage is a foreign one. In today's society, sexual intimacy is often as casual as an individual wants it to be, which means that people remaining a virgin well into their 30s is far less common than it used to be.

Are You My First? is a new Hulu quest-for-love series that follows 21 singles as they try to find "the one," while all sharing something in common: they're virgins. Here's a look at each cast member and their Instagrams, so you can get to know them behind the scenes.

Andrew

Andrew is a 25-year-old entrepreneur living in Salt Lake City, Utah. His LinkedIn describes his job as, "Founder @ Royal Guard & T-Mobile’s #1 Fiber Sales Rep." His Instagram handle is @andrewmarino_.

Brooklyn

24-year-old Brooklyn's Instagram indicates that she is an actor living in Los Angeles, Calif., whose spiritual beliefs are very important to her. Her Instagram handle is @brooklynhebenson.

Carissa

At 27 years old, Carissa is a social media manager who is hoping to add love to her life on the beach in Long Beach, Calif. Her Instagram handle is @carissaestellee.

Deya

28-year-old Deya is from Fort Lauderdale, Fla., and she works as a small business owner who is dreaming of love. Her Instagram handle is @deyabazan.

Farha

Farha is a 25-year-old writer and content creator from Miami, Fla. Her Instagram handle is @farhakhalidi, but her posts are restricted, so users must be at least 18 years old to view her profile.

Godwin

Godwin is 27 years old, and he was born in Ghana. These days, he lives in Edison, NJ. He works as an actor and model. His Instagram handle is @godwin__asamoah. His posts are also restricted based on age.

Hakeem

Hakeem is 27 years old. From Atlanta, GA., Hakeem works as a voiceover artist and a poet. His Instagram handle is @hakeem_kiser.

Jade

Jade is a 28-year-old marketing specialist from New Orleans. Her Instagram handle is @jadee_t.

Jake

As one of the older contestants on the show, 32-year-old Jake is from Los Angeles, Calif. He works as a caregiver, and his Instagram handle is @jakerohrs.

Katya

Katya is a dual-coast gal who was born in Orange County, Calif., but currently lives in New York City, NY. At 28 years old, she works as a theater artist. Her Instagram handle is @katyaferrer. Katya's posts are age-restricted.

Krash

Krash is 24 years old, hailing from Miami, Fla. He works as a social media manager, and his Instagram handle is @krashpavic.

Layne

Unlike many of his castmates, 24-year-old Layne hails from the interior of the United States: Hammon, OK. He works as a commercial pilot, and his Instagram handle is @layne.gwartney.

Madi

28-year-old Madi is from both Houston and Austin, Tx. She works as an influencer marketing manager, and her Instagram handle is @madikolodgie.

Michael

26-year-old Michael is sure to have his castmates laughing with his chosen career as a tour guide and stand-up comedian. He hails from Austin, Tx., and his Instagram handle is @michaelaaronfractor.

Mike

As another of the elder castmates, 34-year-old Mike from San Diego, Calif., is an entrepreneur and gym owner, and his Instagram handle is @mikeyplaneta.

Noah

From San Clemente, Calif., 24-year-old Noah works as a business owner in his pursuit of love. His Instagram handle is @noahtokjenson.

Rachael

Rachael is 30, and she hails from Tampa, Fla., where she works as a cocktail waitress and a romantasy author. Her Instagram handle is @rachael_staudt.

Sara

28-year-old Sara is from San Diego, Calif. She works as a student, currently still pursuing her dreams. Her Instagram handle is @sarabrito29.

Spencer

Spencer's age is not given, but we know that he was born in Vancouver Island, Canada, and currently lives in Boise, Idaho. He works as a residential solar salesman, and his Instagram handle is @spencer.johnsons.

Ty

Ty is a 25-year-old software engineer and web developer who lives in Provo, Utah. His Instagram handle is @ty.cannon.

Vivek

23-year-old Vivek is from Los Angeles, Calif., where he works as both a model and a financial accountant. His Instagram handle is @vivek__sun.

