Here Are the Instagrams of the 'Are You My First?' Cast Members, So You Can Follow Along
They all have one major thing in common: they're virgins.
For many people, the idea of "saving themselves" for marriage is a foreign one. In today's society, sexual intimacy is often as casual as an individual wants it to be, which means that people remaining a virgin well into their 30s is far less common than it used to be.
Are You My First? is a new Hulu quest-for-love series that follows 21 singles as they try to find "the one," while all sharing something in common: they're virgins. Here's a look at each cast member and their Instagrams, so you can get to know them behind the scenes.
Andrew
Andrew is a 25-year-old entrepreneur living in Salt Lake City, Utah. His LinkedIn describes his job as, "Founder @ Royal Guard & T-Mobile’s #1 Fiber Sales Rep." His Instagram handle is @andrewmarino_.
Brooklyn
24-year-old Brooklyn's Instagram indicates that she is an actor living in Los Angeles, Calif., whose spiritual beliefs are very important to her. Her Instagram handle is @brooklynhebenson.
Carissa
At 27 years old, Carissa is a social media manager who is hoping to add love to her life on the beach in Long Beach, Calif. Her Instagram handle is @carissaestellee.
Deya
28-year-old Deya is from Fort Lauderdale, Fla., and she works as a small business owner who is dreaming of love. Her Instagram handle is @deyabazan.
Farha
Farha is a 25-year-old writer and content creator from Miami, Fla. Her Instagram handle is @farhakhalidi, but her posts are restricted, so users must be at least 18 years old to view her profile.
Godwin
Godwin is 27 years old, and he was born in Ghana. These days, he lives in Edison, NJ. He works as an actor and model. His Instagram handle is @godwin__asamoah. His posts are also restricted based on age.
Hakeem
Hakeem is 27 years old. From Atlanta, GA., Hakeem works as a voiceover artist and a poet. His Instagram handle is @hakeem_kiser.
Jade
Jade is a 28-year-old marketing specialist from New Orleans. Her Instagram handle is @jadee_t.
Jake
As one of the older contestants on the show, 32-year-old Jake is from Los Angeles, Calif. He works as a caregiver, and his Instagram handle is @jakerohrs.
Katya
Katya is a dual-coast gal who was born in Orange County, Calif., but currently lives in New York City, NY. At 28 years old, she works as a theater artist. Her Instagram handle is @katyaferrer. Katya's posts are age-restricted.
Krash
Krash is 24 years old, hailing from Miami, Fla. He works as a social media manager, and his Instagram handle is @krashpavic.
Layne
Unlike many of his castmates, 24-year-old Layne hails from the interior of the United States: Hammon, OK. He works as a commercial pilot, and his Instagram handle is @layne.gwartney.
Madi
28-year-old Madi is from both Houston and Austin, Tx. She works as an influencer marketing manager, and her Instagram handle is @madikolodgie.
Michael
26-year-old Michael is sure to have his castmates laughing with his chosen career as a tour guide and stand-up comedian. He hails from Austin, Tx., and his Instagram handle is @michaelaaronfractor.
Mike
As another of the elder castmates, 34-year-old Mike from San Diego, Calif., is an entrepreneur and gym owner, and his Instagram handle is @mikeyplaneta.
Noah
From San Clemente, Calif., 24-year-old Noah works as a business owner in his pursuit of love. His Instagram handle is @noahtokjenson.
Rachael
Rachael is 30, and she hails from Tampa, Fla., where she works as a cocktail waitress and a romantasy author. Her Instagram handle is @rachael_staudt.
Sara
28-year-old Sara is from San Diego, Calif. She works as a student, currently still pursuing her dreams. Her Instagram handle is @sarabrito29.
Spencer
Spencer's age is not given, but we know that he was born in Vancouver Island, Canada, and currently lives in Boise, Idaho. He works as a residential solar salesman, and his Instagram handle is @spencer.johnsons.
Ty
Ty is a 25-year-old software engineer and web developer who lives in Provo, Utah. His Instagram handle is @ty.cannon.
Vivek
23-year-old Vivek is from Los Angeles, Calif., where he works as both a model and a financial accountant. His Instagram handle is @vivek__sun.
While people's motives to stay virgins until marriage or a serious relationship may be unfathomable to many, the commitment of these 21 people means that they have to be extra careful in picking any prospective mates.
With Are You My First? hitting Hulu, it's all the drama and intrigue of a normal "looking for love" show, but everyone's on an even playing field when it comes to experience.