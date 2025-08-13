Hulu Has Revealed The Episode Count for the 'Alien: Earth' Television Series The streaming television series serves as a prequel to the first movie in the blockbuster franchise. By Diego Peralta Published Aug. 13 2025, 11:15 a.m. ET Source: Hulu

The Alien franchise is back thanks to Alien: Earth. The television prequel developed by Noah Hawley will expand on the world of the series that began more than 40 years ago. Viewers won't have to wait for a new movie to be released in theaters in order to confront their favorite space monsters in a new adventure that will pave the way for the future of the franchise.

After promoting the concept of Alien: Earth for years, FX and Hulu have settled on releasing the first season of the show through a weekly schedule. The model will allow fans to unveil the mysteries of the series throughout the fall of 2025. How many episodes of Alien: Earth will be released? Here's what we know about what fans can expect out of the highly anticipated prequel.



How many episodes of 'Alien: Earth' will be released?

According to Deadline, eight episodes of Alien: Earth will be released as part of the show's first season. The conclusion of the first installment of the series is scheduled to arrive on Sept. 23, considering how two episodes were launched when Alien: Earth premiered on FX and Hulu. By the time the prequel premiered, a second season hadn't been confirmed by the network.

While other major streaming shows are fine with releasing every episode on a single day, Alien Earth's weekly schedule will allow the show to gain new fans before the story comes to an end. The weekly release model did wonders for Disney with shows such as WandaVision and Andor, proving that audiences are able to dig deeper into these adventures if not every episode is launched at once.

Alien: Earth features Sydney Chandler as Wendy, the first person to have her consciousness transferred into a synthetic body. The protagonist is joined by her brother, Joe (Alex Lawther), and several employees of the Prodigy Corporation on a quest that will take them to the darkest corners of the galaxy. The twist is that the series gives fans the chance to see what planet Earth looks like around the time the first Alien movie takes place.

The 'Alien' franchise is headed toward uncharted territory.

After the eight episodes of Alien: Earth come to an end, fans of the franchise will have plenty to look forward to. Disney announced that it would release Predator: Badlands in theaters on Nov. 7, 2025. While that is a completely different franchise, the studio has dropped plenty of hints regarding a potential connection to the world of Alien.

Elle Fanning will portray a synthetic created by the Weyland-Yutani company, the same one featured in the Alien franchise. The connection could open up the door for the possible return of the Alien vs. Predator crossover. However, Disney hasn't officially confirmed if that will be the case, or if the link between the two worlds will only be a neat reference for fans to spot.