Regal's 'Alien: Romulus' Popcorn Buck Has Emerged as the Most Desirable Bucket By Joseph Allen Published Aug. 16 2024, 12:34 p.m. ET

The summer movie season is wrapping up, but Alien: Romulus is hopefully going to give movie fans one last fun time before we head into a more serious time of the year. Like many major releases these days, studios and movie theaters have found creative ways to ensure that the movie is able to generate as much money as possible.

Realistically, that often means getting as much money out of the die-hard fans of a movie as possible by selling various collectibles. Most recently, that has often included popcorn buckets that have some tie-in to a particular movie. One popcorn bucket tied to Alien: Romulus has caught the attention of some fans, leading them to wonder how they could get ahold of one themselves.

Source: 20th Century Studios

Here's how to get the 'Alien: Romulus' popcorn bucket yourself.

Alien: Romulus is such a big release that three major theater chains have all designed specialized buckets timed to the movie. Cinemark offers one that is a full xenomorph head that you can put your popcorn in, while AMC is offering a tin popcorn bucket that has a plastic Facehugger wrapped around it.

Regal's popcorn bucket is apparently the one to beat this time, and that's because it is designed like a Weyland Industries experiment canister, has green lights in it, and features a small Facehugger scurrying across it. Unlike the other popcorn buckets on offer, Regal's seems like it might be genuinely useful as a display case after you've had your movie snack, so there are plenty of people eager to get their hands on one.

The easiest way to buy the bucket is to go to a Regal theater, where they should have them in stock. That's also true of the popcorn buckets for AMC and Cinemark, although Regal's seems to be in the highest demand for this cycle. The bucket costs $34.99, which may seem a little extreme until you remember that you get popcorn in it, which usually costs around $10 all by itself.

Source: YouTube

The popcorn bucket could be a little distracting.

While the light-up nature of the bucket makes it cooler in the long-run, the actually utility of a light-up popcorn bucket could be distracting while you're actually watching the movie. It's also unclear exactly how much popcorn the bucket actually holds, but you can buy regular popcorn whenever you want. If you're splurging for the bucket, it's because you want to collect it.

Collectible popcorn buckets are all the rage.

While they've been around for years, collectible popcorn buckets became much more well-known after the Dune: Part 2 bucket went viral online. That bucket, which was meant to resemble a sandworm, had some people wondering exactly what the bucket was actually for.