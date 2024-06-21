Home > Entertainment > Movies How Can You Get Your Hands on the 'Despicable Me 4' Popcorn Bucket? 'Despicable Me 4' might be yet another sequel, but the popcorn bucket for the movie is wholly original. By Robin Zlotnick Jun. 21 2024, Updated 12:59 p.m. ET Source: Twitter/@DiscussingFilm

There's no doubt about it: We live in the golden age of promotional movie popcorn buckets. From Barbie's hot pink car to Dune 2's, um, thing, movie-themed popcorn buckets have become coveted items for fans everywhere.

And there have been some truly creative ones. But we can all go home now because the Despicable Me 4 popcorn bucket has won. "It's not a competition," you might say, and you'd be wrong. I'm sorry, that's just the truth. In the great popcorn bucket wars, Despicable Me 4 has come out on top. Read on for everything we know about the best popcorn bucket to date, including where you may be able to snag one.

How can you get the 'Despicable Me 4' popcorn bucket?

Despicable Me 4 might be yet another sequel, but the popcorn bucket for the movie is wholly original. Yes, that's right. It is a baby carrier ... but for popcorn. The idea is an homage to a new character in the film, baby Gru Jr., per Consequence.

You strap that bad boy to your belly, and you have hands-free access to the best movie snack of all time. Who are the geniuses behind this baby popcorn carrier? I need to shake their hands.

But how can you actually come into possession of one of these? Do you actually have to buy a ticket to Despicable Me 4? (Nothing against the Despicable Me franchise. It's just, there's no way that movie is as good as that popcorn bucket.)

Right now, the best way to get a baby popcorn carrier is to participate in movie theater promotions. Chains like Regal, AMC, and Cinemark have done giveaways throughout the month of June.

Most likely, they'll become available for purchase when the movie comes out on July 3. The popcorn carrier (it feels inadequate to call it a "bucket") will retail for $34.49, and if you ask me, it's worth every penny. If you want one, though, you'll have to get to the theater early or be willing to pay a reseller a lot because you know these are going to sell out quickly.

Let's take a closer look at this marvel of modern movie merch.

The Baby Popcorn Carrier has a large popcorn holder (any other size would just be laughable), support straps that go over your shoulders, an adjustable lower buckle for extra stability, a pocket of additional snack storage (because how can you have popcorn without M&Ms or Milk Duds or Junior Mints?), and last but not least, a thermal scarf around the whole thing. You know, to keep the popcorn warm.

Sure, it looks like a Minion. Sure, it's got Despicable Me 4 branding slapped right on the front. But if you think I wouldn't buy this popcorn carrier and wear it to ever single movie I ever see from July 3 until forever, you got another thing coming.