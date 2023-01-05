The Popcorn Guy on TikTok Seems Like the Sweetest Person Amidst His Viral Popularity
For many moviegoers, purchasing snacks from the concession stand is a guilty pleasure. It's always nice to have something like popcorn to munch on during a movie, especially when a popular superhero film or sequel to an overrated sci-fi franchise can keep us in the theater for up to three hours. But theater snacks are infamous for being unreasonably expensive, often costing more than the price of admission. Thankfully, at least one theater worker makes a large popcorn worth the exorbitant price.
In Corpus Christi, Texas, there's a movie theater employee working the concession stand who has boiled the act of filling popcorn buckets into an art form. He has been making the rounds on TikTok and has even made appearances on talk shows for his unique craft.
Dubbed the "popcorn guy," this worker has captured the hearts of moviegoers everywhere. Here's what we know about the popcorn guy on TikTok.
Who is the popcorn guy on TikTok? Get to know the viral sensation.
Footage of the popcorn guy was first shared on TikTok by Oscar Leal aka @oanderle on Dec. 26, who was completely blown away by the popcorn guy's skills while at a showing for Avatar: The Way of Water. His initial TikTok was full of special effects and a soundtrack that highlighted how impressed he was with the popcorn guy, but he followed up with an unfettered look at what the popcorn guy could really do.
The popcorn guy, identified as Jason Grosboll, put his distinctive skills on display.
In the follow-up TikTok, Jason can be seen spinning and twirling a large popcorn bucket with a theatrical flair. He swiftly scoops layers of popcorn one by one into the bucket, topping off each section with butter and shaking it rigorously yet delicately to ensure that every piece of popcorn has a bit of buttery goodness. As of this writing, the video has over 14 million replays and one million likes. People in the comments are all raving about how impressive Jason's skills are.
Days after he achieved TikTok popularity, Jason started up his own account. Appropriately named @thepopcornguy210, he expressed how grateful he is for the kind words from across the internet in his very first video.
"I really appreciate everyone that did so much," he said. "I really appreciate the fact that everyone likes what I do."
Jason went on to become a viral sensation on TikTok. In fact, he even made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in a video call where he gives Jimmy a brief but jaw-dropping tutorial on how he fills a large popcorn with extra butter.
Both the popcorn guy and Oscar were even featured in an ABC News story where they discussed the popularity of the video as well as Jason's moves.
Jason hasn't been shy in admitting that he loves what he does and enjoys making others happy with his talent.