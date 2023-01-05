The Popcorn Guy on TikTok Seems Like the Sweetest Person Amidst His Viral Popularity

In Corpus Christi, Texas, there's a movie theater employee working the concession stand who has boiled the act of filling popcorn buckets into an art form. He has been making the rounds on TikTok and has even made appearances on talk shows for his unique craft.

Dubbed the "popcorn guy," this worker has captured the hearts of moviegoers everywhere. Here's what we know about the popcorn guy on TikTok.