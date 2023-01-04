A Child Named Topher Has Reached Meme Status on TikTok — Why the Internet Can't Get Enough of Him
No matter how the internet has evolved or whatever new social media platform we use to get our daily fix of memes and short bursts of comedy, there are a few things that will always remain consistently entertaining. These include, but are not limited to, cute animal videos, getting Rick Rolled, "Taste the Biscuit," and kids saying and doing the wildest things. Kids especially have a pretty good track record of becoming viral sensations.
When it comes to TikTok, viral trends often run the gamut and you never quite know what will become popular until everyone is talking about it.
In recent news, all eyes are on a young boy named Topher. Though some of his family members might go out of their way to warn you about this kid, Topher seems to have won over the hearts of TikTokers everywhere.
Here's everything we know about who Topher is on TikTok.
Who is Topher on TikTok? Heverything we know about the viral sensation.
Topher became the center of attention during the holiday season after TikTok user @allycat.03 aka allyson.russel03 posted a video of a family gathering, which now has more than 30 million views. During the festivities, Allyson approached each of her family members asking them the same question: "If you were to introduce someone into our family, who would you warn them about?" At least two of the younger members of the family would warn people about Topher, to which Topher himself replied by shrieking "SHUT UP."
As for Topher's answer, he began his response with a sassy "Y'all already know who I am" before declaring that he'd warn people about his relative Olivia.
And if you're even somewhat on TikTok, chances are you actually do already know who Topher is. Many of Allyson's TikToks feature Topher doing silly and hilarious things, and most of them individually have several million views. Whether he's doing TikTok voiceovers or sharing his Christmas haul, Topher seems to be capturing hearts everywhere.
People in the comments of Allyson's family video are obsessed with Topher and his antics. One person called Topher "an icon in the making" while another person humorously claims that he "definitely bites and squeals."
In other videos featuring Topher, one person declared that they are "scared of Topher but love him at the same time." Others are already calling him a king or a legend for his shenanigans.
Aside from Allyson's viral videos, Topher has also made the rounds in other people's TikToks in a subsect of the platform lovingly referred to as "Topher Tok." People have made compilations of his escapades and have even squeezed him in as the secret fifth member of ABBA. Users are all too appreciative of him for bringing joy and comedy to their lives.
We can safely assume that given his internet celebrity status on TikTok at such a young age, Topher is going to rule the world one day.