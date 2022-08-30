Andrew Tate "Banned" Memes Are Our New Guilty Pleasure
Let’s just say that Andrew Tate really knows how to divide a room!
As of late, the former professional kickboxer turned social media influencer and hell raiser has been dominating the news cycle for his controversial takes. Many folks have regarded his views as misogynistic, sexist, bigoted, and all-around harmful. Meanwhile, others have applauded him for his untraditional and often narrow-minded stances.
But using social media as a way to share his sometimes harmful viewpoints has gotten him into a bunch of trouble — and has even led him to have his rights revoked.
In 2017, Twitter permanently suspended Andrew after he suggested that women “bare [sic] some responsibility” for being sexually assaulted.
And in August 2022, Tate was banned from Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok for violating its policies regarding hate speech.
While he still is making podcast appearances and connecting with followers in that way, Andrew does seem to have a knack for getting banned from almost everything he touches. Folks on social media have started cracking jokes about all the places that Andrew Tate has been ousted from, as well as making remarks on his multi-platform ban in general. Keep scrolling to see the internet go in hard on the Andrew Tate ban through tweets and memes.
No more trips to the American Girl Doll store for Andrew Tate!
In this parody tweet, the user teased that Andrew Tate has been banned from the American Girl Doll store for screaming, "Women can't drive" and bashing a doll's head through the window. Once again, we'd like to reiterate this tweet is fabricated for comical purposes.
Or Animal Crossing!
We hope Andrew doesn't play Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Because the word on the street is that Tom Nook and other fellow villagers do not want him on their charming island.
And just in case he ever wanted to, Andrew has been prohibited from competing on 'RuPaul's Drag Race.'
While Andrew Tate has never expressed interest in competing in RuPaul's Drag Race, we just to make it clear that he better not even think about joining! After all, we can't forget that he was on reality TV for a hot minute (Big Brother) and got kicked off!
Even restaurants don't want his business!
Whatever Gustavo Fring says goes!
Wait... perhaps we should be impressed?
Not going to lie, it must be pretty hard to make the top social media platforms all collectively hate you in the same lifetime.
Cue the Pitbull content!
Among others things, many folks believe Andrew Tate looks like Pitbull. Do you see it?
We're sorry for your loss!
Remember, he may be banned from social media, but he's not banned from your hearts.
Oh, cheeky!
Um, well this is different! We're just going to leave this here.
Not Picsart!
Per Lana Del Rey, no more photo-editing for Andrew Tate!