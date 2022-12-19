Elon Musk Suggests He Will Leave Twitter Based on a Poll — Details
Since controversial tech billionaire Elon Musk has taken over as Twitter CEO, users of the social media app have been less than impressed by his changes. Some of his most recent changes include a blanket ban on links to other social media platforms and deleting the accounts of journalists he accused of "doxxing" him.
Seemingly in response to the backlash against his choices, Elon has taken it upon himself to let "the people" decide the fate of Twitter via — what else?— informal poll.
Is Elon Musk really leaving Twitter? Keep reading for everything you need to know about the company's fate.
Is Elon Musk leaving Twitter?
On Dec. 18, 2022, Elon posted a poll on his Twitter account, which allows users to "decide" if he should step down as the head of Twitter. The poll's caption reads, "Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of this poll." The tweet has roughly 436,000 likes. At the time of writing, the poll has 57.5% Yes, and 42.5% No.
Shortly after posting his poll, Elon also wrote two cryptic tweets: "As the saying goes, be careful what you wish, as you might get it," and "Those who want power are the ones who least deserve it." Many speculate that Elon already has his successor in mind and that his exit from Twitter was pre-planned long before he decided to post the poll.
Twitter has a few ideas about who should be the next CEO.
In classic Twitter fashion, users on the app have taken it upon themselves to suggest who should be the new CEO of the company with Elon on the outs. It has yet to be confirmed whether Elon will actually hold to his poll and step down as Twitter CEO, but in the meantime, users are having a fun time proposing alternatives.
A third user suggested that determining Elon's successor should be carried out Willy Wonka style. "I’m hoping the new Twitter CEO will be selected from the five lucky children who find golden tickets in chocolate bars. Then have them face a series of moral dilemmas that reveal their true character. That just seems like the best method."
Twitter users and investors will have to wait and see what happens.