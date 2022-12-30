Serial Misogynist Andrew Tate Was Recently Arrested in Romania — What Happened?

Former kickboxer and current hateful misogynist Andrew Tate was allegedly taken into custody in Romania. This is the second time in as many days that the semi social media influencer has catapulted into the news.

On Dec. 27, he tweeted at environmental activist/teenager Greta Thunberg to inexplicably brag about the number of cars he has, while offering to send her a full list. In response, she tweeted, "Yes, please do enlighten me. Email me at smalldickenergy@getalife.com."