A Teacher Groomed, Kidnapped, and Abused One of His Students — ''20/20' Tells This Harrowing Story

For two months, he brought her from state-to-state, staying in hotel rooms where he made her have sex with him. He was finally apprehended by authorities in April 2017. Cummins was keeping Thomas in a remote cabin in Cecilville, Calif. At his trial, federal prosecutor Sara Beth Myers read a victim impact statement on Thomas's behalf. It was lengthy and heartbreaking.

Tad, who is currently serving a 20-year sentence in Alabama, requested to be released from prison in 2020 over COVID-19 concerns. His request was denied.