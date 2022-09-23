Season 45 of '20/20' Begins With a Man Who Says He Didn't Murder His Wife — Who Killed Michelle Schofield?

According to the state of Florida, Michelle's husband Leo Schofield is responsible for her death. If you were to ask Schofield, he would tell a different story. In an interview with 20/20, Schofield told reporter Amy Robach, "Innocent is no part in it, no plan in it, didn't know it was happening, didn't know it was going to happen, and didn't want it to happen. That is me." So, what happened to Michelle Schofield?