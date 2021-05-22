Paige Birgfeld's Daughter Testified in Her Mother's Killer's Trial

In March of 2012, her body was finally discovered. It wouldn't be until July 2016 that Lester Jones , a client of her escort services, stood trial for murder and kidnapping charges.

On the night of June 28, 2007, Paige Birgfeld disappeared. Leaving her children with a live-in nanny, she promised she'd return later that evening. But she never did.

As 20/20 prepares to look back on the mysterious double life of Paige Birgfeld, where are her children today?

At the time of her disappearance, her daughter, Jess Dixon, was just 8 years old. Jess left several voicemails on the night her mother went missing, begging her to come home. She was 17 when she testified for Jones' trial, calling her mother a "soccer mom" who would take her and her brothers, Taft Dixon and Kohl "Trigger" Dixon, to school and let them sleep in her bed.

Paige Birgfeld had three children with her ex-husband Rob Dixon.

Birgfeld was a twice-divorced mother of three, who had her daughter and two sons in her second marriage to Rob Dixon. The two were married from 1998 to 2006, and their relationship was a troubling one. Birgfeld's brother believes that their financial situation played into the difficulties of their marriage.

In 2004, Birgfeld called the police to report that her husband had threatened that she would "come home and find [their children] all murdered." A year later, she accused him of attacking her, leading to him being charged with third-degree assault. In the end, he pleaded guilty to misdemeanor harassment, though the charges would later be dismissed, and the couple would go on to divorce the following year.

Ultimately, Rob Dixon was cleared of speculation that he had to do with her disappearance and death due to the fact that he was living in Pennsylvania at the time. Birgfeld had vanished from Grand Junction, Colo.

Following their divorce, Birgfeld rekindled a relationship with her first husband, Ron Beigler, whom she divorced because she wanted children and he didn't. Though Beigler was one of the last people to see Birgfeld alive, he was also cleared of suspicion because he was near Denver when she was taken.

According to her family and friends, Birgfeld was devoted to her children above all else. She worked numerous jobs, from teaching in a preschool dance business to selling high-end kitchen supplies to running an escort service, while her family was struggling under piles of bills, primarily brought on by Rob Dixon's reckless spending and risky business ventures. Although Jess Dixon was 8 when her mother disappeared, her brothers were even younger. Taft Dixon was only 6, and Trigger Dixon was 3.