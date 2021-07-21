What Happened to Monty Williams' Wife? The Answer Has Left Fans Saddened

NBA players are always at the center of the spotlight. What makes these players great is how they execute their skills on the court and defeat the odds stacked against them. And that talent is honed over time by the help of their coaches. Since the 2021 NBA Finals have ended, the Phoenix Suns ' head coach Monty Williams has continued to be a hot topic.

Monty has long been praised for his skills as a former player-turned-coach. And as Monty took the loss to the Milwaukee Bucks in stride, he couldn’t help but get emotional as he praised his team for their hard work. As a result, his emotions sparked chatter on Twitter as fans also discussed Monty’s late wife.

What happened to Monty Williams' wife? Read on as we fill in the blanks.