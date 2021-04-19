Antron Pippen, NBA Legend Scottie Pippen's Oldest Son, Dies at 33

The cause of death is unknown. As Scottie explained in a heartbreaking Instagram post, Antron suffered from chronic asthma. An ambitious basketball player, Antron was reluctant to let the health condition get in his way.

NBA Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen announced on Monday, April 19, 2021, that Antron Pippen , his oldest and only son from his first marriage with Karen McCollum, has died at age 33.

Antron Pippen has died at age 33.

Scottie broke the devastating news a day after the tragedy. He didn't share details about Antron's passing, urging fans to send their thoughts and prayers to his mom, Karen, instead.

Article continues below advertisement

A zealous sportsman, Antron was the basketball team captain at Collins Hill High School in Suwanee, Ga., between 2004 and 2006. He also played for the South Georgia Technical College in Americus, Ga. In the 2008 to 2009 season, Antron played for the Texas A&M International University in Laredo, Texas. He signed with the Upstate Heat team of the World Basketball Association circa 2013.

Antron was honored with the MVP title for leading Upstate Heat to the WBA championship, a previous article by Patch reveals. "I'm heartbroken to share that yesterday, I said goodbye to my firstborn son Antron. The two of us shared a love for basketball and we had countless conversations about the game," Scottie shared on Instagram.

Article continues below advertisement

A chronic asthma diagnosis was the only thing that came between him and achieving his lifelong dream of becoming a professional basketball player for the NBA, according to Scottie. "Antron suffered from chronic asthma and if he hadn't had it, I truly believe he would've made it to the NBA," the former Chicago Bulls small forward wrote. "He never let that get him down, though — Antron stayed positive and worked hard, and I am so proud of the man that he became."

Article continues below advertisement

"Please keep his mom, Karen, and all of his family and friends in your thoughts and prayers. A kind heart and beautiful soul gone way too soon. I love you, son, rest easy until we meet again," he concluded.

Following the announcement, many took to social media to share stories about Antron or to send condolences to his family. "Antron was my best friend in college. He was also my roommate. We shared a lot of good and bad times together. His energy was infectious. He was always laughing, always had a smile on his face. He gave like five of us STR8 Pippen shirts that year (still own mine). This hurts," tweeted @VielenDankGott.

Article continues below advertisement

Antron was my best friend in college. He was also my roommate. We shared a lot of good and bad times together. His energy was infectious. He was always laughing, always had a smile on his face. He gave like 5 of us STR8 Pippen shirts that year (still own mine). This hurts. — Juan Duringuys (@VielenDankGott) April 19, 2021

"My heart and my prayers go out to @ScottiePippen, the Pippen family, and the friends of Antron. No parent should have to bury their children," tweeted @thePyrettaBlaze.