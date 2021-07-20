The Phoenix Suns' Jerseys Are a Big Shout-out to the History of Their City

According to the team's website , "The Valley" on the jerseys is short for "The Valley of the Sun." That phrase has become a nickname for the Phoenix metropolitan area, which is where the team is based. It was part of a 1930s campaign to bring more people to cities located in the Salt River Valley in order to boost the local economy. But this isn't exclusive to the Pixel City Edition, a number of other Suns jerseys have "The Valley" written on them as well.

The team's website continues to say that the campaign for expansion in the area worked, and the nickname stuck. As a result, professional sports teams were brought to the area, and the Suns became Arizona's "original franchise" in 1968.

To the team, "The Valley" refers to "the heartbeat of the Suns' organization – a community of rooted natives and recent transplants alike, who reside in a diverse collection of cities all united under one name."