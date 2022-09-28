Man Suggests That 80 Percent of Women Are Dating the Top 20 Percent of Men

If you Google the 80/20 rule in relationships, there are a lot of different answers. Some believe that the 80/20 rule means that a relationship is considered strong if things are good 80 percent of the time and only bad 20 percent of the time.

The 80/20 rule can also mean that you should get about 80 percent of your wants and needs from a healthy relationship and only have to provide 20 percent for yourself.