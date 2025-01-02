‘Wicked’ Movie Alien Conspiracy: Wild Christmas Dinner Argument Goes Viral "Two sides of current society in a nutshell." By Mustafa Gatollari Published Jan. 2 2025, 4:57 p.m. ET Source: TikTok | @dutchinterior

There's been a lot of controversy surrounding the theatrical adaptation for the popular Broadway production of Wicked. The musical that starred Idina Menzel (Elphaba) and Kristin Chenoweth (Galinda) as singing witches is once again a cultural phenomenon, this time with Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande in the lead roles.

Now, you can add an alien conspiracy to that list, thanks to a viral TikTok uploaded by the account @dutchinterior which has accrued over 51,000 views on the popular social media account. The video begins with a recording of a woman looking into the camera, suppressing a smile, before looking out to folks having a conversation off-screen.

According to a text overlay in the video, it appears that folks during an annual Christmas dinner the TikToker was attending got embroiled in a discussion. One that somehow conflated the mysterious drones that were purportedly popping up in New Jersey and other parts of the country, and the film Wicked.

One person in the video believes that the timing of the movie's release with these drone sightings, which many have attributed to aliens, isn't a coincidence. "Are you kidding me John?" one person can be heard shouting off camera. "A green woman sings about defying gravity and a week later there's alien drones all over the sky?"

Someone else in the room can be heard attempting to quiet the man's Wicked/extraterrestrial tirade, saying "stop" intermittently. "And you think that's a coincidence?" "Stop yelling," the other person says calmly, but the person doesn't heed the polite exhortations. "Wake up!"

Another person in the room counters the argument off-screen. "It's a metaphor, she's defying the constraints of her society." But the alien believer isn't convinced: "Soft disclosure, look it up," he says before the clip comes to an end. The term is one that's utilized in various fields, such as accounting, and management.

Source: TikTok | @dutchinterior

However, when it comes to managing narratives being delivered to a populus, it's a term used by conspiracy theorists to describe how certain public narratives phenomena are "soft launched" in order to massage public opinion.

If Wicked really is a "soft disclosure" to get people comfortable with the idea of aliens, it would be on par with the same level of bizarre news associated with the film.

Before the movie's release, Erivo was angry that a fan edited the film's poster to more closely resemble the iconic Broadway run's. Elphaba's character, in the OG artwork has a portion of her face covered in the shadow caused by her witch's hat, and is rocking red lipstick, instead of the green hue Erivo's sporting in the theatrical release.

The singer/actress had this to say: "This is the wildest, most offensive thing I have seen, equal to that awful AI of us fighting … Our poster is an homage, not an imitation, to edit my face and hide my eyes is to erase me. That is just deeply hurtful." Erivo went on to clarify her statements, conceding that instead of making a public statement about it, she should've just probably called her friends.

Then there's the "cringe" interview press junket held by Grande and Erivo. And then there's the trigger warning that was issued by the British Board of Film Classification that audiences were presented with prior to showings of the movie.

