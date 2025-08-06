‘Deadliest Catch’ Viewers Slam the “Fake Drama” They Witnessed in the Season 21 Premiere "Producers have been shifting more towards the fake drama for a while, but this season is just too much." By Elizabeth Randolph Published Aug. 6 2025, 5:17 p.m. ET Source: Discovery

With 20 seasons and counting, Deadliest Catch remains one of Discovery's most-watched shows. The series gained a massive and loyal following by showing the drama most wouldn't think fishermen go through. The dramatic moments have included numerous close calls, including being swept overboard, being caught in rogue waves, and even facing rogue equipment like uncontrollable pot swings.

Many of the show's cast members have also faced health challenges that forced them to question their capacity for the strenuous job. For the most part, viewers haven't had a reason to question whether any of the drama on the tamed show was true or not until the Season 21 premiere aired. So, is Deadliest Catch becoming scripted? Here's what to know.

'Deadliest Catch' fans think Season 21 is riddled with "fake" storylines.

The Season 21 premiere of Deadliest Catch debuted on Friday, Aug. 1. The episode, titled "The Wild West," had multiple intense scenes and thrills as Sig Hansen and Johnathan Hillstrand sailed to Adak Island in a hunt for Alaskan Red King Crab and led the Time Bandit to trigger a western gold rush. The drama, though thrilling, was difficult for some fans to digest.

Several days after the premiere aired, a Reddit fan scolded the season, stating they believed the long-running show had resorted to manipulating the scenes to create "fake" drama.

"What an awful first episode," the Redditor wrote after naming the thread, "F this fake drama." "The fake arguments, the fake meetings, the oddly performative prayer moment… just an awful thing. Producers have been shifting more towards the fake drama for a while, but this season is just too much." "I’m pretty much done with the show," they added. "Sucks. A good show ruined."

The Reddit user wasn't alone in their harsh feelings about the premiere. Many who watched the series since its inception agreed that the show allegedly became inauthentic over the years. Some blamed the change on Sig, who took over as the show's technical director and also works as a producer.

"In my opinion, Sig being a technical director and associate producer has allowed him to steer the show in his direction," one fan commented. "It's definitely run its course, and we need something to replace it because, as sad as it's become, we're going to miss it when it's gone." Although many fans agreed Deadliest Catch has significantly changed its formula, its day-one fans are open to sticking around for its ebbs and flows.

"I still love the show.. gonna stay til the end," one Reddit user argued. "Compared to what is on TV these days, it is a better show than most," said another. "If it’s so played out, why don’t the complainers go and join a crew?" "This isn’t an airport. No need to announce your departure," a third user quipped. Deadliest Catch fans are no one to mess with!