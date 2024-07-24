Home > Television > Reality TV > Deadliest Catch More Than Just Family Matters: Who Are 'Deadliest Catch' Star Johnathan Hillstrand's Kids? The difficult part of blending a family and a business is that both things can be affected by the other. By Sheridan Singleton Jul. 24 2024, Published 7:02 p.m. ET Source: Discovery

As one of the original captains on Deadliest Catch, viewers have grown accustomed to Captain Johnathan Hillstrand and his large fishing vessel known as the Time Bandit. The boat is owned by Johnathan along with his brothers Andy Hillstrand and Neal Hillstrand. The Time Bandit has been featured in nearly every season of Deadliest Catch. Johnathan was joined by his brother Andy, who has acted as both his co-captain and occasionally as the captain for a few seasons before leaving the show.

There are several other fishing families featured in the series. Captain Sig Hansen and his brother Edgar Hansen are both featured alongside Sig's wife, Louise. Another family featured heavily throughout the seasons was the Harris family. Captain Phil Harris was joined by his sons, Josh and Jake Harris, on the Cornelia Marie before his untimely death. His sons remained on the show for a while until personal and legal issues came to light. Johnathan Hillstrand also had one of his sons join him on the show.

Source: Discovery Scott Hillstrand

'Deadliest Catch' is a family affair for many Captains, so who are Johnathan Hillstrand's kids?

One of Johnathan's kids was featured heavily in the series. Scott Hillstrand joined his father on the series in Season 4 of Deadliest Catch. Scott remained on the series for several years before he departed officially in 2015. Johnathan is also purported to have a daughter, who, according to only a few sources, is named Tae Hillstrand. Unfortunately, there are not enough resources to confirm if his daughter is, in fact, Tae Hillstrand. In addition to being a father, Johnathan is also a proud grandpa.

Source: Discovery Andy and Johnathan Hillstrand

'Deadliest Catch' highlights the challenges of keeping a family business running smoothly while personal issues brew under the surface.

The difficult part of blending a family and a business is that both things can be affected by the other. This was seen very clearly through the interactions between Scott and his father and uncle. In Season 4, Scott is working as a deckhand when he says he wants to leave to go home and be with his family. He cited in his reasoning that he wanted to be more present in his children's lives after seeing his father nearly lose his life weeks prior. In a later season, the relationship between Scott and Andy soured.

Source: Discovery Scott Hillstrand

Scott Hillstrand and his uncle Andy Hillstrand butted heads during their time on 'Deadliest Catch.'