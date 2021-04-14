Andy Hillstrand Is Living a Quiet Life Far Removed From 'Deadliest Catch'

During a candid chat with Entertainment Weekly , Andy divulged that the circumstances of working on Deadliest Catch were far from ideal. As he recalls it, scheduling issues and conflicting brand ideologies caused his relationship with the producers to sour. Over time, the circumstances led him to leave the show.

"There was a lot of misunderstanding," Andy revealed to the publication. "We thought Discovery had everything they needed but then they came back and said they needed pickup shots so our schedule was pretty much screwed. It got to the point in our relationship where something had to change and we just said enough’s enough. So we butted heads for a while."

That head-butting effectively led to his decision to depart from the program, which he seemingly isn't walking back any time soon.