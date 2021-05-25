'Deadliest Catch' Star Johnathan Hillstrand Got Hitched in 2017 — Who Is His Wife?

With nearly four decades of experience under his belt, Johnathan established himself as one of the most knowledgable captains on the Bering Sea and far beyond. He frequently harvests crabs, lobsters, and salmon. Johnathan's proudest possessions include a Harley-Davidson Fat Boy and a 1955 Chevrolet named the Time Bandit.

As one of the most popular stars appearing on Deadliest Catch, he likely has a more than impressive net worth. What's more, Johnathan is also an established author and book illustrator whose works have been published by leading publishing houses like Penguin Random House.

According to outlets like Celebrity Net Worth, Heavy, and Nicki Swift, Johnathan's estimated net worth is somewhere between $2.2 and $3 million.