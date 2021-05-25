'Deadliest Catch' Star Johnathan Hillstrand Got Hitched in 2017 — Who Is His Wife?By Leila Kozma
The Season 16 premiere of Deadliest Catch had several surprises in store for the viewers. Not only did the episode see the unexpected return of Johnathan Hillstrand (aka the Bering Sea Pirate), but it also marked the first time his new wife, Heather, made an appearance on the hit reality TV show.
Johnathan married the blond beauty in 2017, shortly after announcing his (short-lived) retirement from Deadliest Catch. How did Johnathan meet his wife? What's there to know about Heather?
Johnathan Hillstrand was first introduced to his wife, Heather, at church.
A third-generation fisherman, Johnathan spent a large chunk of his adult life commanding the crew of the FV Time Bandit alongside his brother, Andy. Johnathan worked for 37 years before announcing that it was time to move on to pastures new in the spring of 2017.
Johnathan and Heather first met at church. They dated for several years before tying the knot in Las Vegas in 2017. After the ceremony, Johnathan even attempted to serenade Heather. As a video he posted on Twitter shows, however, his emotions got the best of him, and he could hardly finish the song without tearing up.
Keen travelers, Johnathan and Heather frequently take to social media to share jealousy-inducing photos of their latest escapades. They've embarked on dreamy trips to covetable tourist destinations like Hawaii. Johnathan and Heather are both outdoorsy, and they like to visit beautiful spots like the Grand Canyon. In the past, they also attended The Kentucky Derby.
As Johnathan's Instagram reveals, Heather is not afraid to join him on crab fishing adventures either, and she even helped with sorting crabs in the past. Heather supports Johnathan with his creative endeavors as well, having appeared in photos promoting his children's books like Adventures of Joey and Andy Crabs: Crab Day Afternoon or the Adventures of Joey, Andy, and Little Bird trilogy.
Heather has three kids, and she also has a few grandkids. She likes to go on lakeside vacations with the family. As one of Johnathan's previous Instagram posts suggests, Heather is now in her fifties.
So, how much is Johnathan's net worth?
With nearly four decades of experience under his belt, Johnathan established himself as one of the most knowledgable captains on the Bering Sea and far beyond. He frequently harvests crabs, lobsters, and salmon. Johnathan's proudest possessions include a Harley-Davidson Fat Boy and a 1955 Chevrolet named the Time Bandit.
As one of the most popular stars appearing on Deadliest Catch, he likely has a more than impressive net worth. What's more, Johnathan is also an established author and book illustrator whose works have been published by leading publishing houses like Penguin Random House.
According to outlets like Celebrity Net Worth, Heavy, and Nicki Swift, Johnathan's estimated net worth is somewhere between $2.2 and $3 million.
Catch new episodes of Deadliest Catch every Tuesday at 8 p.m. EST on Discovery Channel.