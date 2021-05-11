Scott Campbell Jr. Is a Breakout on 'Deadliest Catch', but Who Is His Family?

The work that's depicted on Deadliest Catch is, appropriately, pretty dangerous. The show, which follows crews of crab fisherman who work in the Bering Sea during Alaskan king crab and snow crab seasons, often gets at the harsh realities of their lives. Scott Campbell Jr. has been the captain of one of those boats for four seasons now, and while fans know plenty about his life on the boat, some are eager to learn more about his family.

Scott has two daughters, Trinidy and Stormee . Neither one of his daughters is a big part of Deadliest Catch , but it's clear that when Scott isn't working, family is a big part of his life. He's also got at least one granddaughter, who he posts about frequently on his Instagram page. He's a family man through and through, whether he's spending time with them or earning a living out on the boat.

Scott's wife's name is Lisa Campbell, and the two have been together, on and off, for more than two decades. Lisa works as an office manager at Alaska Enterprises, LLC, and the two have actually been divorced and remarried several times since their first marriage in the 1990s. Through it all, though, it seems that Scott and Lisa have established a relationship that works for both of them.

Scott followed in his father's footsteps.

Scott's name wasn't the only thing that he inherited from his father. The two bonded over a shared love of fishing and spent plenty of quality time together when Scott Jr. was younger. That's what ultimately led him to the career he has today, one which he's returned to even after facing fairly serious injuries.

Scott took a break from fishing to deal with a lingering back injury. Although life in the world of crab fishing can be thrilling, it undoubtedly takes its toll, and Scott wanted to step away from the trade at least temporarily to focus on his recovery. While he was away from the show, Scott started a cooler business, which took advantage of several of the skills he'd learned during his time on boats.

It's clear that Scott is a dedicated family man, and also that he has a passion for fishing. Although he hasn't posted on his social media handles in more than a year, they remain fairly popular, with his Twitter page alone garnering more than 60,000 followers. Scott is just one member of a large ensemble in the world of Deadliest Catch, but it's easy to see why he's become a favorite.