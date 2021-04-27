Why Is Captain Josh Harris on the Time Bandit in Season 17 of 'Deadliest Catch?'

Though the cast members on Deadliest Catch deal with various dangers every year because of the nature of their work, the coronavirus pandemic (also known as COVID-19) greatly affected the crab fishing game on Season 17.

Many captains decided to keep their crews at home, and those who did go out were often shorthanded.

When Captain Phil Harris passed away from a stroke in 2010, his two sons, Jake and Josh Harris, spent years trying to make enough money to buy his boat, the F/V Cornelia Marie.