Home > Television > Reality TV > Deadliest Catch The Time Bandit Is Back on 'Deadliest Catch' After Fans Asked Where the Fishing Vessel Went The Time Bandit has appeared on 'Deadliest Catch' off and on through the years. By Chrissy Bobic Jul. 24 2024, Published 1:40 p.m. ET Source: Discovery

Even if not every Deadliest Catch viewer has a vested interest in crab fishing, there is enough at stake, from the crew members to their various fishing vessels, to keep fans plenty interested in the long-running reality show. And now, some fans are curious about who owns the Time Bandit fishing vessel.

Article continues below advertisement

It's not unusual for fans to wonder what happened to various boats that pop up on the series from time to time. And there are instances where one season a memorable fishing vessel is suddenly MIA, at least where viewers are concerned, only for it to pop back in another season down the line. There doesn't seem to be any real rhyme or reason to it, but viewers are curious all the same.

Source: Discovery

Article continues below advertisement

Who owns the Time Bandit on 'Deadliest Catch'?

The Time Bandit is a large fishing vessel on Deadliest Catch that briefly disappeared from the show back in 2021. The boat returned to the show in 2024. It features a skull and crossbones on the front, which gives it a bit more character than some of the other vessels featured in the series. According to National Fisherman, the boat came out of retirement with its owner, Captain Johnathan Hillstrand.

The boat has been in the family for years, though, because the Hillstrands built it themselves. "F/V Time Bandit was custom built by the Hillstrands (John Sr., David, Johnathan, Andy, Michael and Neal)," a moderator for Johnathan's Facebook page shared in a 2015 Q&A on his profile. "John Sr. came up with the name from the movie Time Bandits, and because 'the sea steals your time.'"

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Discovery

And the Time Bandit will likely continue to be part of the family business. According to the Q&A, Neal Hillstrand's sons Phillip and Axel also took an early interest in the fishing vessel. Viewers have even seen them on Deadliest Catch in recent seasons.

Article continues below advertisement

Where is the Time Bandit in 2024?

According to VesselFinder, Time Bandit is still in commission. As of July 2024, it was located in the North East Atlantic Ocean sailing under the Norway flag. What that means is, while the Time Bandit remains there, it is subject to the laws of Norway. Yes, the ship is based in Alaska and, therefore, the United States. But when it travels in international waters, it assumes the responsibility of remaining under the laws of whichever country it is traveling through.