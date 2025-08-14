Tim Malcolm From '90 Day Fiance' Caught in Rumor About Kids He Never Mentioned There is a wild rumor making rounds on social media that claimed Tim Malcolm fathered children before becoming a reality TV star. By Trisha Faulkner Published Aug. 14 2025, 10:20 a.m. ET Source: TLC

If you’ve spent any time scrolling through 90 Day Fiance fan groups lately, then you’ve probably seen it: “Reality TV Shocker: Tim Malcolm Had Three Children Before Fame — And We’re Just Learning Now.” Yeah … that headline. The one that made everyone stop, gasp, and then immediately ask, “Wait, what?”

Article continues below advertisement

The post spread like wildfire, especially across Facebook groups like 90 Day Fiance Universe TLC, with fans tagging friends and commenting things like “WHATTT” and “no way this is true.” Honestly? The drama isn’t that Tim Malcolm had kids — it’s that the article implied he fathered three children and kept it quiet until now. Unfortunately, this was a classic case of clickbait and fake news. Keep reading as we take a closer look at the bizarre rumor claiming that 90 Day Fiance star Tim Malcolm has secret kids no one knew about that is making the rounds.

Source: TLC

Article continues below advertisement

The rumor ’90 Day Fiance’ star Tim has secret children came from a single article making rounds on social media.

Let’s set the scene. The Facebook posts all linked to the same sketchy-looking article hosted on an ad-clogged site, the kind that crashes your phone if you sneeze while scrolling. That piece claims that Tim had three children before becoming a TLC personality. Sure, on the surface, it kind of sounds like a scandal — until you read the fine print.

The article claimed Tim has raised three kids from past relationships: Chloe (his ex Veronica’s daughter, whom longtime fans already know about), a second child he reportedly adopted after a 10-year relationship, and a third child he apparently helped raise at some point. One of those children, a boy, just graduated from U.S. Navy basic training — a moment Tim proudly shared on Instagram, noting how meaningful it was to see his last name on a uniform again.

Article continues below advertisement

Now, all of that? That’s actually pretty heartwarming. But the issue is how the article — and especially those headlines — presented the information. Saying he “fathered” three kids? That implies biological children, and Tim doesn’t have any of those.

Article continues below advertisement

On Reddit, fans were disgusted with the way the rumor was spreading.

Over on Facebook, fans were quick to call out the article for being misleading. One commenter labeled it “fake news,” while others pointed out how Tim has always been open about not having biological children. It was the fan chatter on Reddit regarding the rumor that really got heated.

In one Reddit thread, fans didn’t hold back. One user wrote, “So he didn't actually father any kids if none of them are his biological children. That title is very misleading, these are all stepkids.” Another added, “Tim Malcolm parented three children is the accurate way to describe it.”

Article continues below advertisement

Another chimed in to point out that Tim takes his role as a stepfather very seriously. Overall, fans were disgusted with the way the article implied he was a deadbeat father with secret children he abandoned when he became a reality TV star.