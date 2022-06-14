'90 Day Fiancé' Fans Are Still Curious About Veronica Rodriguez's Career

Part of being on a reality TV show is that viewers want to know details about stars' lives outside of the show. That's certainly the case for Veronica Rodriguez of 90 Day Fiancé fame. Ever since Veronica appeared on the TLC franchise in 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 3, viewers have constantly been asking about her career.

The shows have done a pretty thorough job of documenting Veronica's relationship with her ex-fiancé Tim Malcolm, with whom she remains incredibly close since they were together for several years. However, fans keep asking what Veronica's career path is and what she's up to professionally. Here's what she's stated publicly about her professional life.