'90 Day Fiancé' Fans Are Still Curious About Veronica Rodriguez's Career
Part of being on a reality TV show is that viewers want to know details about stars' lives outside of the show. That's certainly the case for Veronica Rodriguez of 90 Day Fiancé fame. Ever since Veronica appeared on the TLC franchise in 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 3, viewers have constantly been asking about her career.
The shows have done a pretty thorough job of documenting Veronica's relationship with her ex-fiancé Tim Malcolm, with whom she remains incredibly close since they were together for several years. However, fans keep asking what Veronica's career path is and what she's up to professionally. Here's what she's stated publicly about her professional life.
What is Veronica from '90 Day Fiance's' job?
Veronica keeps a very active online presence, which includes maintaining a LinkedIn profile that easily answers the audience's most burning question. According to LinkedIn, she's been the Lead Sourcing Relationship Manager at financial services company Equitable since May of 2020.
What does that mean exactly? It's a wide-ranging position that involves negotiating contracts, working with vendors, and doing risk assessments. She also "ensures compliance with established policies and practices."
While it's not listed as an official position on her profile, Veronica has also built quite a following on Instagram, where she promotes different brands. One of her recent posts talks about new patio furniture while another points out the benefits of Hydroxycut weight loss products.
That may not be her day job, but it's certainly a great side hustle!
What else has Veronica from '90 Day Fiancé' done?
Before starting her current position with Equitable, Veronica's LinkedIn states that she held similar vendor-related positions at other companies. She was a Senior Vendor Relationship Manager at AXA U.S. for two and a half years, from December 2017 to May 2020.
She was also a Senior Outsourcing Services Vendor Management Analyst for Delhaize America from January 2016 to May 2018, so she has a lot of experience networking with other professionals.
What fans will find most interesting, though, is that she also lists herself as having been the owner of Malcolm Firearms for just under two years, from January 2015 to October 2016. 90 Day Fiancé viewers probably wouldn't guess that Veronica was once a licensed gun dealer, specializing in Colt and collectible firearms!
Her current job may not be as exciting, but Veronica has accomplished a lot over the last few years, and that's not counting her TV fame. No wonder why viewers are constantly asking about her — she's carved out an impressive career and shows no signs of slowing down!
90 Day Fiancé airs on Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC, while 90 Day Diaries airs on Mondays at 9 p.m.