'90 Day Diaries' Is Back in 2022 For Season 4 –– Meet the Cast Members
90 Day Diaries totally wouldn’t exist without 90 Day Fiancé. The spinoff series was made as a way to give viewers a better look into what things are like behind closed doors for some of the most beloved couples and individuals from the original show.
90 Day Diaries Season 4 premiered on TLC on June 6, 2022, which means fans can't wait to get acquainted with the people who are part of the show. Here’s what we know about Season 4's cast.
Ben and Akinyi
Love has been in the air for Ben and Akinyi, who are still going strong. They’ll be making waves in Season 4 of 90 Day Diaries, which makes a lot of sense since they’re both very comfortable in front of the camera. They love filming fun videos together for social media.
Tom and Mariah
Tom was a highly talked about cast member from the show in the past, and he’ll continue to be a major focal point in Season 4. Lately, he’s been spending time traveling the globe with his girlfriend, Mariah.
Kenny and Armando
Kenny and Armando are another one of the couples viewers can expect to follow in Season 4 of 90 Day Diaries. Interestingly enough, the couple excitedly took Armando's daughter, Hannah, with them to explore wine country. They celebrated their one-year anniversary on May 22, 2022.
Ellie and Victor
Ellie and Victor are going to get a lot of camera time during Season 4 since their relationship is continuing to blossom in the right direction.
Dean and Rigin
We expect the relationship between Dean and Rigin to get a moderate amount of screen time during Season 4 of 90 Day Diaries. They’ve been spending more time together than ever, according to social media.
Amber and Daniel
Amber and Daniel have been spending a lot of their time in Florida, including for all the most recent holidays. They're most definitely showing up to film new episodes of 90 Day Diaries Season 4.
Rachel and Jon
As Rachel and Jon await the approval of his visa, they’ve been spending time in Cornwall, England. It’s easy for fans of the show to root for their union since they have so much love for each other.
Kyle and Noon
Will fans of 90 Day Diaries get to see more of Kyle and Noon's relationship? They absolutely will! This couple has come a long way and garnered plenty of fans since getting started.
Rebecca and Zied
Rebecca and Zied are another sweet couple viewers will see in the fourth season of 90 Day Diaries. Keeping their fans in the loop about their growing relationship comes easy for them with the help of social media.
Steven and Martine
When it comes to hitting the gym, Steven and Martine know how to keep each other feeling totally motivated. They’re one of the more popular couples from the show, and fans are excited to get to know them even more.
Elizabeth and Andrew
Another couple included in Season 4 of 90 Day Diaries is Elizabeth and Andrei. They recently posted about a birthday celebration for their daughter Eleanor on Instagram, and they’re always keeping their fans in the loop about their date nights.
Jess
Although Jess has her Instagram profile set to private these days, she still has over 251,000 followers keeping up with her and her cosmetic business. She’ll be back for Season 4 as well.
Brittany
According to Instagram, Brittany is a marketing queen who is also a total boss! She cares about defining what success means to her. She’ll be returning for 90 Day Diaries Season 4 after spending tons of time living in Atlanta.
Fernanda
If you’ve been curious about what Fernanda has been up to lately, it'll be easy to catch up with her during Season 4 of the show. She has been spending time traveling, practicing music, and enjoying life as a single woman.
Danielle
Danielle is another familiar face people will recognize in the fourth season of 90 Day Diaries. She has been staying busy with over 279,000 followers on Instagram who got to see her celebrate earning her nursing degree.
Yolanda
Yolanda is another star who will definitely be returning for Season 4 of 90 Day Diaries. It’s easy to keep up with her on Instagram where she has over 107,000 followers keeping up with her selfies and recipes.
Mike
Mike will be returning for Season 4 of 90 Day Diaries after taking some time to himself to hang out with friends, spend time with his puppy, and film Cameo videos for fans.
Cortney
Living life in Florida has been amazing for Cortney, but she's still interested in seeking out adventures. One of her recent vacations was to Columbia, and hopefully fans will get to see more of her exciting travels during Season 4.
90 Day Diaries airs new episodes on Mondays at 9 pm ET on TLC.