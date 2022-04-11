What Is Zied's Job Outside of '90 Day Diaries'? He Has Big PlansBy Chrissy Bobic
Apr. 11 2022, Published 4:06 p.m. ET
For some 90 Day Fiancé stars, it's enough to ride their 15 minutes of fame until they're down to the last 30 seconds. But Zied from 90 Day Diaries has big dreams that don't involve being famous for traveling halfway around the world to marry the love of his life. Fans originally met Zied in 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 2, but now fans want to know what his job is outside of the franchise.
In the April 11, 2022 episode of 90 Day Diaries, Zied expresses interest in pursuing a career outside of the series. And while he likely makes money from the show and from promoting products on social media thanks to his 90 Day Fiancé fame, it's admirable that he wants to make a name for himself otherwise.
What is Zied's job on '90 Day Diaries'?
In January 2022, Zied shared an Instagram photo of a furniture store called Show Place Furniture and added an address so his followers could see it in person. The post makes it seem as though he owns the store, but it's unclear if Zied owns a future store or works at one as a salesperson. Either way, though, it's more than some 90 Day Fiancé stars do after finding their minimal fame on the show.
But right now, months after Zied shared that post and well after 90 Day Diaries Season 3 filmed, it's hard to say if Zied still works at the same furniture store.
There are a few positive Google reviews that mention Zied by name, but those reviews might be from fans, since all of those reviews include terminology Zied is known for in the franchise, like "so much happy" and "very beautiful baby."
Either way, though, it shows how unafraid of hard work Zied is. He made it clear when he was introduced on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days that he planned to get a job once he moved to the U.S. to be with his fiancé Rebecca. Now, it seems, he made good on his promise.
And outside of the furniture store job he may or may not still have, Zied has a Cameo account. You can pay $37 for a personal video or $245 for a video you can use for your business. Zied already has more than 650 reviews, so it's definitely working out for him.
Rebecca from '90 Day Fiancé' has her own ways of making money.
Like Zied, Rebecca has a Cameo account. Hers is technically dedicated to making videos with Zied for fans rather than solo. But she seems to be doing well, with more than 270 followers on the platform.
Rebecca also has an OnlyFans account, where she shares personal stories and photos for her fans. You can subscribe to her for free, but she does charge fees for various private photos she's willing to share. It looks like they're both trying to make money outside of the series.
Watch 90 Day Diaries on Mondays at 9 p.m. EST on TLC.