Stephanie Shojaee Sparks 'RHOM' Exit Rumors After Cryptic Social Media Post "'Join Miami Housewives' they said…" By Danielle Jennings Published Aug. 18 2025, 5:46 p.m. ET

One of the few recurring themes of the Real Housewives franchise is that during any given season, a new cast member can arrive to shake things up — and Real Housewives of Miami newbie Stephanie Shojaee is the latest to bring the heat to Bravo’s enduring Housewives universe. In Season 7, Stephanie has already been involved in a host of controversies, leading fans to think her recent social media posts hint at her potential exit.

In a short time, Stephanie Shojaee has gone head-to-head with multiple RHOM cast members, such as Alexia Nepola, and had to defend her marriage to her husband and her estrangement from her sisters.

Source: Bravo

Fans are convinced Stephanie quit 'Real Housewives of Miami.'

Social media and Housewives go hand-in-hand, as many of them use their online platforms to address (and clap back at) fans, clear up rumors, and post cryptic messages that allude to things they aren’t ready to publicly confirm. RHOM fans believe that Stephanie is doing the latter, after she posted a series of eyebrow-raising posts on Instagram.

"'Join Miami Housewives' they said…'you’ll be fine'… they said, one of Stephanie’s posts read. “Shoma is where I belong,” read another, referring to her company Shoma Group where she is president. While these posts don’t exactly scream that she has one foot out of the door, when coupled with her having such a rough season, rumors and speculation have started swirling.

Source: Instagram

“I could see her 'quit' before not getting asked back. If the reunion went bad, she may be trying to save face,” one Reddit user wrote. "She came on, guns blazing. She tried to be this weird character she created. Didn’t work. Now she wants to leave. A story as old as time," wrote another.

“Reunion just happened and I can’t imagine it went that well,” a third Redditor chimed in. “I think she really believed she would be everyone’s fan favorite and bring the wealth realness that Dr. Nicole brought, but I’ve seen a pretty good divide on opinions with her but to be honest, none of the opinions are that huge.”

Stephanie has been open about navigating the world of 'RHOM.'

In a July 2025 interview with Decider, Stephanie spoke about the group dynamics she experienced so far on the show. “It’s wild, it’s crazy. I didn’t know that girls could be so mean,” Stephanie told the outlet. “I didn’t know that there could be so much gossip behind your back. But I also realized as the season went on that it’s like a sisterhood.”

Source: Instagram

“You really do fight like you fight with your sisters,” she continued. “You pull each other’s hair one minute and then are hugging the next minute. I’m really thankful for all of them. They did teach me a lot, and I’m very happy that I joined this season.”