How Many Kids Does Jenna Compono From MTV’s ‘The Challenge’ Have? About Her Growing Family

By Danielle Jennings Published Aug. 12 2025, 5:27 p.m. ET

The world of reality television may be known for dramatic moments, viral clips, and castmate showdowns, but every once in a while, genuine love connections are made that actually last. Such is the case with MTV’s The Challenge stars Jenna Compono and Zach Nichols, who are married and continuing to expand their family. But exactly how many kids do they have now? Let’s get an update.

How many kids does Jenna Compono have?

In February 2021, a month before they officially got married, Jenna and Zach announced that they were expecting their first child, son Anthony Joseph, who is now three, according to People. The couple continued to expand their family at a rapid rate with the births of 2-year-old Liliana Marie and 17-month-old Carmella Jean. However, on Aug. 10, 2025, another bundle of joy arrived and officially brought their number of kids to four. Jenna and Zach announced the birth of their third daughter, Frankie Rose.

The month prior to baby Frankie’s birth, Jenna reflected on the upcoming addition to her family via an Instagram post. "In two weeks, everything changes again. But if these three have taught me anything, it’s that there’s always room for more love,” her message read. "People say you don’t really notice anymore kids after 3… I’ll keep you guys posted on that." As of now, Jenna and Zach have not publicly shared whether or not they intend to continue to expand their family.

The couple, who got engaged in 2019, shared the decision to wed amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Our plan was to get married in February and have a baby immediately after. Due to COVID and having to reschedule our wedding to a year away, we decided to do things backward," Jenna said of their March 2021 nuptials in an exclusive interview with People. "Realistically, we don't know how the world is going to be next year, so our wedding isn't even promised. We didn't want to put our life on hold any longer for something that isn't promised," she said.

"It was really special to have both my family and Zach's family there,” Jenna told the outlet. “Especially my dad, who hasn't been on a plane in over 20 years. Although we wished we could have had our big wedding this year, it definitely was more memorable and intimate, celebrating with our close family first, and everyone else later on."