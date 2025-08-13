Gleb Seemingly Fired From ‘DWTS’ Amid Brooks Nader Cheating Accusations "Fourteen years of loyalty, erased by someone’s lie." By Trisha Faulkner Published Aug. 13 2025, 4:43 p.m. ET Source: Mega

After more than a decade twirling across the ballroom, Gleb Savchenko might have just danced his last number on Dancing With the Stars. He hasn’t officially been fired, but if you believe the comments he’s been making on social media, the show may be done with him.

Now, the internet’s deep in debate over whether Gleb was fired from DWTS over Brooks Nader’s cheating accusations, his poor coaching skills, or just plain bad vibes. Furthermore, there are also fans debating whether he really cheated on her. Keep reading as we take a closer look at what everyone is saying and what fans are thinking.



Gleb hints he was fired from ‘DWTS’ after Brooks Nader accused him of cheating.

As the fallout from Brooks Nader’s cheating claims picked up steam, TikTok creator @hannahkosh posted a roundup that gave fans a platform to unpack it all. The video quickly went viral — not because it broke the news, but because it laid out Gleb’s recent social media comments and let fans sound off in the comments. And that’s where things really got interesting.

One user said they couldn’t wait to see Gleb back on TV, to which he replied: “Afraid you won’t.” When someone else shaded Brooks and her show, Gleb followed up with, “Fourteen years of loyalty, erased by someone’s lie.” He didn’t name names, but he didn’t have to. The message was clear: In Gleb’s mind, Brooks’s cheating accusation isn’t just a bad look — it’s the reason he’s out at Dancing With the Stars.

Per an exclusive report by E! News, that accusation came front and center in the trailer for the premiere of Brooks’s reality series Love Thy Nader, where she drops the line: “He’s a cheater. And I have all that proof.” The clip also features her sisters — Mary Holland Nader, Grace Ann Nader, and Sarah Jane Nader — reacting in peak reality TV fashion, with Mary Holland even asking her phone, “Chat, my sister just got cheated on. What do I do? And also, why do men suck?”

Did Gleb cheat? Fans aren't convinced that's why he got fired.

At the end of the day, whether Gleb cheated is something only Gleb and Brooks know. Unfortunately, fans may never get the full and honest story. So, for the most part, DWTS fans are left to formulate their own opinions on how things went down.

While Brooks is bringing the drama to reality TV, Gleb is handling his end of things on TikTok. In his own video, he lip-synced to an audio clip that says, “I don’t know where you got your information from … but that is incorrect.” The caption? “Your ‘source’ needs a refund … because that story? 100 percent fake. #lies.”

He also spoke with E! News and said, “I’m not a cheater. I’m actually a family guy. I’m not a f--kboy who goes around and goes on all these dates.” He claimed he was on the DWTS tour and spent nearly every day with Brooks at the time, leaving little room for stepping out. But if you ask fans? The cheating accusation might be the headline — but it’s not the real story. The comments under @hannahkosh’s video paint a different picture. One viewer wrote, “I don’t think it’s because of him cheating, but his unprofessionalism last year.”

