Artem Chigvinstev's Future on 'DWTS' Was Decided Before His Arrest Artem will not be appearing on Season 33 of 'DWTS' — but his arrest has nothing to do with it. By Sheridan Singleton Published Aug. 30 2024, 4:01 p.m. ET

The Dancing With the Stars fandom community is currently reeling from the news of Artem Chigvinstev's domestic violence arrest. Artem first hit the reality TV world as a contestant in the premiere season of So You Think You Can Dance, where he made it all the way to the Top 6. He then became one of the dancers in Season 8 of Strictly Come Dancing, the UK predecessor of Dancing With the Stars. He remained a dancer there until he moved over to Dancing With the Stars, where he'd later meet his wife.

Artem and WWE star Nikki Bella were paired up during Season 25 of Dancing With the Stars, and their chemistry was undeniable. They made it relatively far in the competition before being eliminated in 6th place. They began dating shortly after, and in 2020, they welcomed their first child together and married in 2022. Their wedding was even featured in a TV special titled Nikki Bella Says I Do. Now, with the news of his arrest, there are questions about his future on Dancing With the Stars.

Artem Chigvintsev was arrested on domestic violence charges and has been released on bail.

Artem Chigvintsev was arrested for violating California penal code 273.5 (a), which makes it "illegal to injure a spouse, cohabitant or fellow parent in an act of domestic violence. This offense is also referred to as domestic abuse, domestic violence, or corporal injury to a spouse." Artem was arrested at 10 A.M. and was released, presumably on bail, later that afternoon. As of right now, it's unclear who the victim was, but Nikki's rep issued a statement saying that this was a private matter.

Reports indicate that Artem Chigvintsev will not be one of the professional dancers featured in Season 33 of 'DWTS.'

After his arrest on August 29, Page Six reported that Artem would not be appearing on Season 33 of DWTS. Rumors have already been buzzing about who will be joining the Season 33 cast, but those have primarily focused on celebrities rather than their classically trained partners.

The full Season 33 cast list, along with who their partners are, will be revealed on September 4. According to their reports, the decision not to have him return for Season 33 was made prior to his arrest.

A former partner of Artem's on 'Strictly Come Dancing' said Artem got violent with her during their rehearsals for the show.

In 2012, Artem was partnered with author Fern Britton on Strictly Come Dancing. The duo came in 10th place, but it's what Fern decided to share three years after experience that stands out.

She shared in interviews, “He would look at my feet and just kick me or shove me," adding later, “We would be in the hold, and he would look at my feet and just kick me or shove me.” She also said that he would make threats to kill her if she messed up. It's an eye-opening story, given the current situation. The O.C. actress Mischa Barton also called her experience with Artem and DWTS "awful."