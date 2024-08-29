Home > Television > Reality TV > Dancing With the Stars Mischa Barton and Artem Chigvintsev's 'DWTS' Feud Explained "It was like the Hunger Games. It was all a popularity contest. It was awful. I was so glad to get kicked off.” By Distractify Staff Published Aug. 29 2024, 6:56 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Season 22's Dancing With the Stars team Mischa Barton and Artem Chigvintsev didn't last very long before they were eliminated — but their short stint on the show had a lasting impact. Despite being eliminated in the second episode of the season, the pair allegedly had a feud over their time working together, resulting in some pretty scathing interviews after the show's conclusion.

Artem's recent arrest for domestic violence has brought their feud back in the limelight. Though he's denied the claims of abuse, Mischa's experiences (and another dancing partner's experience as well) have raised some eyebrows.



Mischa Barton and Artem Chigvintsev's 'Dancing With the Stars' feud explained.

Following her elimination from the show, Mischa gave an interview to People in 2016 where she explained that the experience wasn't at all what she expected, likening it to the Hunger Games. “Ugh, I had no idea it would be so bad. I got told off by my dancer,” Mischa explained at the time, though she didn't name Artem directly.

“I was supposed to control the costumes, I was told that I could do the design aspect of it, that’s kind of the reason why I agreed to do it. That didn’t happen. It wasn’t collaborative like a choreographer on a film set. … I was so confused by it," she continued. "It was like The Hunger Games. It was all a popularity contest. It was awful. I was so glad to get kicked off.”



Allegedly, Artem previously told a dancing partner to "go home before I kill you."

After working with Artem on Strictly Come Dancing in 2012, Fern Britton shared details in 2015 about the alleged verbal and physical abuse she faced from her dancing partner for the show. In an interview, Fern claimed that Artem would “look at my feet and just kick me or shove me" while they were rehearsing, per the New York Post. “He was like, ‘Shut your face. Go home before I kill you.’”

“I would say, ‘Oh please just kill me, it would be easier,’” she continued. “Or what was his other one? ‘If you go for a cup of tea now, I will blow off like an atomic bomb.’ I thought, well I won’t correct him on that one.”